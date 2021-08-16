The Central Ozark Conference football season is nearly upon us, and like every year, the conference schedule will feature some of the most anticipated matchups in all of Missouri.
Carthage is the defending conference champion after going 8-0 in the 2020 regular season. And despite graduating its starting quarterback as well as several other key performers from a season ago, CHS remains to be a talented group that will be headlined by junior running back and linebacker Luke Gall — an early candidate for conference player of the year — as well as a defense that returns nearly all of its starting unit.
Gunning for Carthage’s throne will be a host of contenders. Perennial power Webb City is one after knocking off Carthage in last year’s Class 5 District 6 championship game. And don’t sleep on squads like Joplin and Nixa, which have also thrown their names in the conversation as two of the best teams in the league in recent years.
From a Week 1 tilt between renewed rivals Joplin and Webb City to a Week 9 clash between fellow conference powers Carthage and Nixa, these are several dates you should have circled on the calendar for the upcoming COC campaign:
Aug. 27 JOPLIN AT WEBB CITY
2020 RESULT: Joplin 41, Webb City 40.
Talk about holding your feet to the fire. and right away.
The Joplin-Webb City clash will easily take the main card for Week 1. Those familiar with the renewed rivalry know that the Eagles have been a thorn in the Cardinals’ side the last two years, having picked up back-to-back wins with a 35-28 triumph in 2019 and a 41-40 triumph in 2020.
Joplin holds a 2-1 series advantage over Webb City since the Eagles joined the COC in 2018. Both teams have claimed one conference title since that year (Webb City in 2018, Joplin in 2019).
SEPT. 3 NIXA AT JOPLIN
2020 RESULT: Nixa 35, Joplin 34.
The second week of the season hardly lightens up for Joplin.
Nixa is a proven conference contender in its second year under head coach John Perry, who led the squad to a 9-3 season and an appearance in the Class 6 District 3 championship game in 2020. Nixa suffered an 18-15 loss in the district title bout to eventual state champion Raymore-Peculiar, which defeated all of its other opponents in the playoffs by an average of 20.5 points per game.
The matchup won’t lack playmakers. Joplin quarterback Always Wright was an all-conference and all-area performer a season ago and headlines a team that returns 39 lettermen and 14 starters. Nixa, on the other hand, returns four all-conference picks in defensive end John Gholson, linebacker Jaden Aven, offensive tackle Sam Brower and running back Ramone Green.
SEPT. 10 BRANSON AT CARL JUNCTION
2020 result: Branson 21, Carl Junction 20.
The 2021 season will likely be a rebuilding year for Carl Junction with just a handful of starters returning on both sides of the football, meaning the Bulldogs will have to capitalize on their opportunities to add to their win column throughout the season.
Week 3 is one of those opportunities. Branson is coming off a 4-7 campaign and hasn’t recorded a winning season since 2010. However, this year’s senior squad for the Pirates is supposed to be the best to have come through the program in more than a decade, and Branson does have momentum in the series with a narrow one-point win over CJ in the last meeting.
It should be a fun and competitive matchup nonetheless.
SEPT. 17 WEBB CITY AT CARTHAGE
2020 RESULT: Game canceled by COVID-19 protocols.
Fans and followers were denied one of the best games of the COC regular season in 2020 due to COVID-19 quarantines at Carthage. Both teams were vying for the conference title at the time, and most expected it would have been a preview for a district championship matchup later in the season.
Carthage, which was named the outright COC champion after finishing the regular season 8-0, went on to suffer a 42-21 loss to Webb City in that district title game eight weeks later, marking the team’s fourth consecutive loss to the Cardinals since 2017.
Something tells me the this year’s meeting won’t lack inspiration. Not that it ever does.
SEPT. 24 REPUBLIC AT OZARK
2020 RESULT: Ozark 35, Republic 28.
It has the potential to be one of the more evenly-matched games of the COC season.
Ozark is coming off a 6-5 season but has several voids to fill after graduating 14 starters. and the Republic team it beat by a touchdown last year is looking to revamp in its first year under longtime Kansas high school coach Ryan Cornelsen. A win could be a major positive for either team in a tough and often unforgiving COC campaign.
OCT. 1 NEOSHO AT CARL JUNCTION
2020 RESULT: Carl Junction 41, Neosho 6.
This is another matchup that appeals locally.
Like Carl Junction, Neosho and first-year head coach Brandon Taute are looking to climb the totem poll of the COC. The Wildcats come off an 0-10 season and have won just two games since 2019, but they’ll have a fresh look in 2021 with a new coaching staff, a new spread offense and a host of young talent that’s eager change the culture of the program in the coming years.
OCT. 8 CARTHAGE AT JOPLIN
2020 RESULT: Carthage 41, Joplin 20.
If you like offense, then this is probably the game for you.
In the last three meetings between Joplin and Carthage, an average of 73.6 points have been scored per game. Perhaps the wildest of them all came in 2019 when the Eagles staved off the Tigers on a potential game-winning two-point conversion for a 56-55 victory at Junge Field.
It will likely be a pivotal weekend for the COC race as Nixa plays host to Webb City on the same night.
OCT. 15 WILLARD AT NEOSHO
2020 RESULT: Willard 27, Neosho 20 (OT).
It’s another winnable opportunity for the youthful Wildcats.
Neosho’s closest game a season ago was its seven-point setback to Willard — a contest that required overtime after a Neosho extra-point kick was blocked at the end of regulation. Despite the setback, Neosho recorded a season-high 266 yards of total offense and surrendered the second fewest points it had allowed all season.
OCT. 22 CARTHAGE AT NIXA
2020 RESULT: Carthage 35, Nixa 12.
The potential for a de facto COC championship game to come down to the final week is exciting in itself.
There’s obviously a lot required for it to happen over the course of the regular season, but the Carthage-Nixa finale should be a key matchup in terms of the final positioning at the top of the conference standings. Carthage hasn’t lost to Nixa since 2014.
