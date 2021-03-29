Baseball fans in the Joplin area, consider clearing your weekend schedule and head out to Warren Turner Field.
You won’t want to miss this.
The top two teams in the MIAA will square off for the first time this season when No. 9 Missouri Southern plays host to No. 5 Central Missouri. The pivotal three-game series starts with a single game on Friday at 2 p.m. and concludes with a Saturday doubleheader that starts at 2 p.m.
The top spot in the conference standings is on the line with front-runner UCM (18-4, 14-1 MIAA) currently leading second-place MSSU (18-3, 12-3) by two games.
Of course, both teams enter the weekend with momentum on their side. The Mules have won 13 consecutive games while the Lions come off a three-game sweep of Fort Hays State and have won five of their past six conference outings.
The last time these two teams faced off? You have to go back to the tail end of the 2019 season, when Southern and Central met in the NCAA Division II Central Regional Tournament in Warrensburg. The Mules picked up a convincing 8-1 win in the first round and went on to reach the semifinals of the national tournament before suffering a 1-0 loss to Colorado Mesa.
The Mules finished with four wins in six games against MSSU in 2019. The two teams didn’t meet in a shortened 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fittingly, MSSU and UCM rank near the top in most of the conference batting, pitching and fielding statistical categories in the current campaign.
The Mules lead the league in team batting average at .337, while the Lions are in a three-way tie for second with Northeastern State and Rogers State at .299. Southern leads the way in home runs (36) and doubles (57), and Central leads in total hits (242), runs (186), triples (9) and RBI (171).
The MSSU pitching staff is again the best in the MIAA with a team earned run average of 3.65. The Lions have also given up the fewest runs (85) and earned runs (75) and lead the league in strikeouts (235). Central Missouri ranks second in the conference with a 3.90 team ERA.
And out in the field, Southern and Central rank second and fourth, respectively, in the conference in fielding percentage.
So if you’re a fan of good baseball and want to see a couple Division II national contenders clash on the diamond, Warren Turner Field has you covered this weekend.
And of course, if you can’t make the games, the Globe also has you covered.
