Jared Pyatt shot a 2-under-par 69 on Saturday to claim the first-round lead in the Joplin Area Championship golf tournament at Carthage Municipal Golf Course.
Lowell Catron, playing on his home course, grabbed the lead in the Seniors Division with a par-71.
The 36-hole tournament, which also determines the 16-man Horton Smith and Ky Laffoon cup teams, moves to Twin Hills Golf and Country Club for Sunday’s final round. Tee times start at 10 a.m. for the Seniors, and the final group in the Juniors Division begins at 12:20 p.m.
The annual cup matches against Springfield are tentatively scheduled for Oct. 9-10 at the Rivercut and Bill and Payne Stewart golf courses in Springfield.
JUNIORS DIVISION
Pyatt, a member at Twin Hills, posted nines of 34-35 with three birdies and a bogey on Saturday.
Pyatt birdied the par-4 fourth and fifth holes and then made his lone bogey on the par-3 eighth hole. He matched the scoreboard on the back nine with the exception of a birdie-4 on No. 13.
Burks, who has won this tournament the last two years and prevailed in the Briarbrook Invitational and Ozark Amateur earlier this summer, made par on the first six holes but then had only three pars in the rest of the round.
He went birdie-bogey-birdie on the last three holes of the front nine for a 1-under 34. On an up-and-down back nine, he birdied the 10th hole, bogeyed 11 and 12, birdied 14 and 15 and bogeyed 18 to relinquish a share of the lead.
Robbie Sager and Erin Campbell are tied for third place at 2-over 73, shooting 37-36 and 33-40, respectively.
Bryce Benson and Garrett Stallings were next with 74s, followed by Taylor Lansford, Dee Murray and Maron Towse with 75s and Matt Otey with 76.
Brandon Wagoner and Fielding Campbell matched 79s to lead A Flight. Fabian Oechsie and Tug Baker were next with 80, and Drew Bilke shot 81.
In the team competition, Carthage had a three-man total of 216 and owned a six-stroke lead over Twin Hills.
SENIORS DIVISION
Catron went 3-2-3 for birdies on the final three holes to cap a roller-coaster back nine and climb back to par for the day and lead the Seniors Division.
He bogeyed the first three holes on the back, then birdied No. 13. He shot 1-over-36 on the front nine, going bogey-birdie-bogey on the second through fourth holes.
Shawn Platner was second with a 75, and only one shot separated the next four golfers — Steve Watts with 78 and Doug Gaddis, Greg Crawford and Glenn Keeton with 79s.
The A Flight in the Seniors Division has only two shots separating the top eight players.
Curt Walker, Wayne Smith and Homer Wilson share the lead at 85, followed by Chaz Ziulkowski, Doug Harvey and Steve Thomas with 86 and Larry Cowger and Steve Hoenshell with 87.
The team competition again only has two teams. Carthage is the leader at 228, and Briarbrook Golf Course shot 246.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.