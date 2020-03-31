For nearly two weeks now, a song by a 1980s hair band has popped into my head on a regular basis.
Whether I’m sitting in the Globe newsroom, driving in my car or sitting on the couch at home, the song and its chorus perfectly sum up what I’ve been thinking when considering the absence of sports in all of our lives right now.
The song is “Don't Know What You Got (Till It's Gone)” by Cinderella. I recently heard the power ballad, which became a hit in 1988, on a classic rock radio station.
To me, the song says it all.
A big piece of our lives is missing, as our beloved sporting events have been ripped away due to COVID-19. And like the song’s message, we often take things we cherish for granted until they’re taken away.
Like many of you, my life has been altered by the virus and the concerns over its spread. I’m used to covering games at this time of year. Right now, there is nothing to cover.
Instead, we’re trying our best to tell stories that our readers find important while also using a lot more hand sanitizer and wondering why you can’t find toilet paper at the store.
I miss sitting down in a press box and watching the area’s top athletes compete against each other in front of packed bleachers. I miss all the interactions that come with being a sports reporter at the Globe. I already miss the diversity of spring sports, as watching baseball, softball, soccer, tennis, golf, and track and field in a given week keeps me anything but bored.
As we navigate our way through life without sports, and with additional free time on our hands, there’s more we can do than patiently wait for their highly anticipated return.
One way to get our sports fix is to watch classic games on television or online. All of the sports television networks have been regularly televising old games, while YouTube is another option. And if you have access to ESPN+, you can rewatch the always-entertaining "30 for 30" documentaries.
This is also a perfect time to revisit our favorite sports movies. The options are virtually endless.
Another way to pass the time is to read a book about your favorite team or sport. If that’s not enough, why not go outside, get some fresh air and get some exercise?
As we all try to stay safe and remain healthy, I think any of the above mentioned options could be therapeutic during this unprecedented time.
Hopefully our beloved sports will return sooner than later. I won’t lie, I can’t wait to see the lights come back on at area fields, courts and stadiums. A return to normalcy can’t get here soon enough.
Until then, that old song from Cinderella can keep reminding us of an important lesson: You really don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.
And once sporting events return, I bet we won’t take them for granted. Instead, we'll appreciate them even more.
Jason Peake is a sports reporter at the Joplin Globe. He can be reached at jpeake@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.