SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jasper’s softball team certainly held its heads high following a 7-2 loss to Wellington-Napoleon on Tuesday afternoon in the Class 1 state championship game at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.
It marked a highly-successful season for a number of reasons.
For one, it was only the Eagles’ third overall appearance in a state championship game as a school. Jasper won a state title in football back in 1977 and baseball in 2001.
“It was a great season,” Jasper coach David Osborne said. “We had a heck of a run in the playoffs. Sad to see it come to an end here, but Wellington-Napoleon was a very good team.”
The Eagles (16-10) drew first blood in the contest. In the top of the first, Gabriella Haddock got the team on the board with an RBI single on a line drive to center field.
Haddock’s hit plated Livia Dumm, who led off the game with a double. Crystal Smith, who just won individual state track titles in the 100-meter hurdles and the high jump, served as a courtesy runner for Haddock.
The freshman showed off her athleticism by stealing both second and third base. Her steal of third forced an errant throw and she wound up trotting home, giving the Eagles an early 2-0 lead.
Then in the bottom half of the frame, Wellington-Napoleon (20-2) trimmed the deficit in half as Ayden Shannon roped a triple out to right field and came around to score after a Jasper fielding miscue.
The Tigers tied the game at 2-2 in the second when Melanie Thornburg collected an RBI triple. She later crossed home plate on a fielding miscue to propel Wellington-Napoleon to a one-run advantage.
In the third, the Tigers tacked on another as Isabelle Miller stretched the lead to 4-2 thanks to a run-scoring single. Morgan Hamilton and Kailey Henry extended Wellington-Napoleon’s advantage to four with RBI singles apiece in the fifth.
The Tigers totaled 11 hits in the contest. Shannon went a perfect 3 for 3 with three runs scored, while Henry added two hits and one run.
“They came out and hit the ball hard,” Osborne said. “They played really well.”
Also performing well in the circle, Shannon earned the complete-game victory. The senior, sporting a minuscule 0.77 ERA with 178 strikeouts through 100 innings this spring, racked up 14 punchouts with no walks.
She was charged with one earned run on four hits.
“She pitched well,” Osborne said. “She threw hard. She was a good player.”
A catcher, Dumm paced Jasper’s offense with a triple and double. Senior Grace Osborne ended her career as an Eagle, allowing five earned runs to go with three strikeouts and two walks in a six-inning loss.
It was just Monday that Osborne spun a complete game one-hitter in a 3-0 victory over Holcomb in the state semifinals.
“I can’t say enough about her,” coach Osborne said. “She’s my daughter. She has worked hard to get where she’s at.”
The future is bright for Jasper. The Eagles will graduate just two starters from this year’s state runner-up squad.
“They got us here,” Osborne said of his senior class. “We got here because of them. Getting here is the biggest thing. We are really young, so we look forward to next year for sure.”
