JASPER, Mo. — Jasper’s softball team downed Miller 10-0 on Tuesday afternoon in the Class 1 state quarterfinals.
The Eagles (15-9) are headed to the Final Four, where they will play Holcomb at 1:15 p.m. next Monday at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.
Jasper scored early and often as it plated four unanswered runs in the first three innings. The Eagles added four more runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to pull away.
Grace Osborne was superb in the circle for Jasper. She tossed a complete game one-hitter and struck out nine batters.
Of her 103 pitches, Osborne threw 54 for strikes.
The Eagles tallied 11 hits in the contest. Sophomore Taylor Hinds paced the offense by going 3 for 4 with three runs scored, one home run and one driven in.
Livia Dumm went 2 for 3 with two RBI, while Gabriella Haddock added a pair of hits and drove in one. Emersyn Bass, Julia Case and Abigail Dumm each had run-scoring hits as well for Jasper.
Freshman Kendall Neely suffered the loss for Miller. She surrendered seven earned runs on 11 hits through 5 2/3 innings of work.
Neely walked three batters and struck out one.
Senior Kaylee Helton accounted for the Cardinals (6-17) lone hit.
Jasper is just one win away from reaching the state title game.
