After three decades of coaching in Kansas, Mark McFarland will lead the Jasper football team this fall.

He replaces former Missouri Southern multi-sport standout Joey Ballard, who was hired as an assistant coach at Joplin.

“I knew what I was looking for and Jasper checked all the boxes: small, rural, supportive, proud community and a school system with a rich tradition and pride,” McFarland said. “I’m very excited and appreciative of the opportunity. I look forward to establishing our program and culture that the community and school will be supportive and proud of."

The Eagles will be led by three returning all-league performers — senior Hayden LeMasters (linebacker-tight end) and juniors Mitchell Avalos (running back-defensive back) and Juan Rivera (defensive back-running back).

Seniors Cooper Chaffin, Xander Metcalf, Seth Haddock and Luke Anibal as well as juniors Cody Flenniken, Noah Neher and Brycen Pankratz round out the returning starters.

McFarland listed senior Brady Brandt, juniors Austin Taylor, James Neher, Collin Furr and Kolby Hobson and sophomore Jacob Davis as more top returning players.

“We have quite a few players returning with experience at the varsity level,” McFarland said. “We will be well-prepared each week and will play hard from start to finish. We hope to bring a physical, mentally tough and relentless work ethic to the field everyday.

“Our seniors will lead the way, and the underclassmen will step up when ready and called upon.”

Jasper posted a 5-5 record in its first season of 8-man football. McFarland said the 8-man game is certainly different from the traditional 11-man.

“I know that speed is king,” McFarland said. “Our number one goal is and will always be to train, prepare and present our student-athletes with the best opportunity for success, both now and in their future. I believe when we do that, the other more highly visible goals — league champion and playoffs can be achieved.”

LIBERAL BULLDOGS

In year two of the 8-man game, Liberal put together its second straight winning season by going 7-3 last season.

The Bulldogs will have a new face leading the charge this fall with Garrett Zoucha taking over the reins of the program.

“I took this job to be closer to my family,” Zoucha said. “I have been in Nebraska. I enjoy this area, and I’m ready to get to work. I love 8-man football. It’s all I have ever played and coached.”

After graduating quarterback and WEMO defensive player of the year Gunner Miller last year, Liberal will have seven starters returning to the fold, led by skill players Payton Morrow, Chase Ray and Matt Boehne (second-team all-conference). All three also return in the defensive secondary.

“Matt's athletic and aggressive,” Zoucha said. “Chase hasn’t missed weights plus leads by example in everything he does, and Payton commands the huddle.”

The Bulldogs will be stout up front as A.J. Banwart (210 pounds), Sam Weaver (190) and George Hagerman (185) return on the offensive and defensive line. Gavin Cox is back and will start at tight end and linebacker.

“These guys are competitive as heck,” Zoucha said. “I’m looking forward to them battling adversity on the field. We are going to compete in every game. We face some big-time opponents on our schedule, but we want to play four full quarters and then see where the chips fall.”

WEMO ROSTERS

JASPER EAGLES

COACH: Mark McFarland

ASSISTANTS: Tyler Gripka, Chad Karr, Adam Sallee, Gabe Haddock. 

RETURNING STARTERS

Luke Anibal, 250 sr. OL/DL; Cooper Chaffin, 170 sr. TE/LB; Seth Haddock, sr. 210 OL/DL; Xander Metcalf, 190 sr. LB/OL; Hayden LeMasters, 180 sr. LB/TE; Mitchell Avalos, 170 jr. RB/DB; Cody Flenniken, 155 jr. WR/DB; Noah Neher, 200 jr. TE/DE; Brycen Pankratz, 165 jr. DB/WR; Juan Rivera, 150 jr. RB/DB. 

OTHER LETTERMEN 

Brady Brandt, 185 sr. OL/DL; Collin Furr, 190 jr. OL/DL; Kolby Hobson, 250 jr. OL/DL; James Neher, 210 jr. OL/DL; Austin Taylor, 300 jr. OL/DL; Jacob Davis, 210 so. TE/DE.

LIBERAL BULLDOGS

COACH: Garrett Zoucha.

Assistant: Jared Hibbitts.

RETURNING STARTERS

A.J. Banwart, 210 sr. OL/DL; Gavin Cox, 18 sr. LB/TE; Sam Weaver, 240 sr. OL/DL; Matt Boehne, 155 jr. WR/DB; George Hagerman, 185 jr. OL/DL; Payton Morrow, 160 jr. RB/QB; Chase Ray, 130 jr. WR/DB. 