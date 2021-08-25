After three decades of coaching in Kansas, Mark McFarland will lead the Jasper football team this fall.
He replaces former Missouri Southern multi-sport standout Joey Ballard, who was hired as an assistant coach at Joplin.
“I knew what I was looking for and Jasper checked all the boxes: small, rural, supportive, proud community and a school system with a rich tradition and pride,” McFarland said. “I’m very excited and appreciative of the opportunity. I look forward to establishing our program and culture that the community and school will be supportive and proud of."
The Eagles will be led by three returning all-league performers — senior Hayden LeMasters (linebacker-tight end) and juniors Mitchell Avalos (running back-defensive back) and Juan Rivera (defensive back-running back).
Seniors Cooper Chaffin, Xander Metcalf, Seth Haddock and Luke Anibal as well as juniors Cody Flenniken, Noah Neher and Brycen Pankratz round out the returning starters.
McFarland listed senior Brady Brandt, juniors Austin Taylor, James Neher, Collin Furr and Kolby Hobson and sophomore Jacob Davis as more top returning players.
“We have quite a few players returning with experience at the varsity level,” McFarland said. “We will be well-prepared each week and will play hard from start to finish. We hope to bring a physical, mentally tough and relentless work ethic to the field everyday.
“Our seniors will lead the way, and the underclassmen will step up when ready and called upon.”
Jasper posted a 5-5 record in its first season of 8-man football. McFarland said the 8-man game is certainly different from the traditional 11-man.
“I know that speed is king,” McFarland said. “Our number one goal is and will always be to train, prepare and present our student-athletes with the best opportunity for success, both now and in their future. I believe when we do that, the other more highly visible goals — league champion and playoffs can be achieved.”
LIBERAL BULLDOGS
In year two of the 8-man game, Liberal put together its second straight winning season by going 7-3 last season.
The Bulldogs will have a new face leading the charge this fall with Garrett Zoucha taking over the reins of the program.
“I took this job to be closer to my family,” Zoucha said. “I have been in Nebraska. I enjoy this area, and I’m ready to get to work. I love 8-man football. It’s all I have ever played and coached.”
After graduating quarterback and WEMO defensive player of the year Gunner Miller last year, Liberal will have seven starters returning to the fold, led by skill players Payton Morrow, Chase Ray and Matt Boehne (second-team all-conference). All three also return in the defensive secondary.
“Matt's athletic and aggressive,” Zoucha said. “Chase hasn’t missed weights plus leads by example in everything he does, and Payton commands the huddle.”
The Bulldogs will be stout up front as A.J. Banwart (210 pounds), Sam Weaver (190) and George Hagerman (185) return on the offensive and defensive line. Gavin Cox is back and will start at tight end and linebacker.
“These guys are competitive as heck,” Zoucha said. “I’m looking forward to them battling adversity on the field. We are going to compete in every game. We face some big-time opponents on our schedule, but we want to play four full quarters and then see where the chips fall.”
