Mark McFarland led the Jasper Eagles to a 7-4 finish in his first season at the helm of the program.
The Eagles went 6-3 inside the Western Missouri Conference. Their lone loss outside the conference was an overtime game against Lockwood in Week 2 of the season.
Then, Jasper fell to Drexel twice — once in the regular season and again in the postseason.
“Our seniors did a great job buying into a new program, a new culture, and leading our team every day, in every game,” McFarland said. “Our underclassmen stepped up and solidified our team, embracing the rewards of relentless effort, commitment and being a part of something bigger than self.”
The Eagles will return six seniors that started during that 7-4 season as well as one junior.
Juan Rivera, Mitchell Avalos, Austin Taylor and James Neher all received all-conference honors in 2021. River, Avalos and Taylor were also named all-district.
Coach McFarland will be looking for leadership from not only those four seniors but each veteran on his roster saying “every senior must lead.”
“We graduated a group of very physical leaders and will need our new seniors to step into that leadership role as we move the program forward,” McFarland said. “As always, we expect to improve our strength and athleticism in the offseason, but each year also requires a molding of new parts into an efficient machine.”
Speed and athleticism is something Jasper will use to its advantage in trying to make up for some of the size and experience they lost from last year’s group.
“We won’t have as much size and experience up front as last season, but I see potential for good overall team speed and explosiveness,” McFarland said. “Many of our seniors from last season had to start very young and had accumulated much battle experience. Our returners have been great role players but now it’s their time to lead.”
The Eagles look to start strong as they fight through a “tough schedule,” as McFarland called their 8-man slate in the WEMO conference.
Jasper will meet Lockwood and Drexel in back-to-back matchups in weeks 3 and 4.
LIBERAL BULLDOGS
Liberal had its first losing season since joining 8-man football in 2019.
Garrett Zoucha guided the Bulldogs to a 4-6 season in his first year. But Zoucha saw large improvements from his squad.
“Players were able to find their roles, we were a young team, I was coming with a new system and those things are difficult to adjust to,” Zoucha said. “The athletes progressed every week. I thought by the end of the year the team improved vastly.”
He even referenced the level of play his guys faced inside the district as a lesson for the team.
“We played in a tough district,” Zoucha said. “I wouldn’t want it to be any other way. When you play good teams, they show you exactly what you need to work on. At the end of the day, you have to take these teams on every week. We have to optimize our time and take it upon ourselves to reflect and grow.”
The Bulldogs return eight starters, four of whom are seniors and one that finished 2021 at or near the top of many offensive categories in the WEMO conference.
That is Payton Morrow.
Morrow is a guy that Zoucha will be looking to for leadership.
“(Morrow) has taken leaps forward in his leadership,” Zoucha said. “He is always pulling kids into weights on off days, getting extra reps, etc. He makes plays for us and when he rolls, our team rolls.”
A couple other leaders for the Liberal program in 2022 will be senior Chase Ray and junior Brodie Wilson.
“(Ray) is the soul of our team. He makes sure everyone is always accountable. He holds himself to a high standard of character; doing this, it rubs off on everyone around him,” Zoucha said.
“(Wilson) is the heart of our defense. When we need a big stop he always seems to find the ball. He was voted captain as a 10th grader and this shows even though he was young, our defense looks to him.”
As Liberal looks for a bounce-back season, coach Zoucha wants to see discipline from his guys in order to find the necessary improvement.
“Games can tumble fairly quickly,” Zoucha said. “Discipline means not getting overwhelmed and focusing on the task at hand. We have to be locked in for every play. The ball and the plays always find the person not locked in.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.