After a close first half, Jasper outscored Thomas Jefferson 18-8 in the third quarter en route to a 39-29 victory on Friday night in the Cavaliers' gymnasium.
Jasper led 14-13 at intermission before opening the third-quarter gap.
Caylee Jeffries netted 17 points and Alexis Durman 10 to pace the Eagles.
Sydney Stamps topped the Cavaliers with 14.
"Our girls played extremely hard but Jasper opened up in the third quarter," said Thomas Jefferson coach Dan Rogers.
The Cavaliers (2-6) will host Purdy at 6 p.m. Monday.
Pierce City boys 51, Thomas Jefferson 35
Pierce City roared out to a 30-17 lead by halftime and never looked back in beating the host Cavaliers.
The Eagles (11-2) were paced by three players scoring in double figures. Kyle Renkoski netted 16 points, Jackson Kleiboeker 13 and Trey Sagehorn 12.
Chase Kellenberger led Thomas Jefferson with 10.
Thomas Jefferson (8-2) will host Sarcoxie at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
