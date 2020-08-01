Jasper High School is making the switch to 8-man football this season.
“We probably would have had enough (players) to be OK (for 11-man football) this year,” athletics director David Davis said. “After that, our numbers don’t look good. We felt it was the right time to go ahead and make the move.
“We saw it coming. You look at the numbers, but you never know for sure. Kids might change their mind. Our numbers were down last year. Junior high barely had enough, 12 or 13 kids. The peewee program struggled with numbers, too. Fifth and sixth grade had 14-15 kids out, and about the same for third and fourth grade. We might start having success with 8-man and get more kids out.”
Archie is also making the change to 8-man, which will give the Western Missouri Conference seven schools playing 8-man football. Liberal, Appleton City, Drexel, Osceola and Rich Hill played 8-man last season.
Only two WEMO schools — Adrian and Midway — are playing 11-man football. They have filled their schedules with teams from the Ozark Highlands, Mid-Lakes and Interstate-70 conferences.
Davis said reaction to the change has been favorable.
“We played some junior varsity games 8-man because of the numbers for both schools,” Davis said. “When we played that, the kids seemed to really enjoy it.
“We haven’t met any resistance against it. I graduated from there, and several of the dads I played with are around and have kids playing. I talked to them, and the ones I talked to were staunch football players and are now staunch football dads and staunch football granddads. They are like ‘We have to do something to save our program.’ There will be some long trips involved (the longest this year is to Santa Fe High School in Alma, Missouri) but not a whole lot. Six of our games we were able to keep within the WEMO.
“It’s the right thing to do for our kids and our program. That’s not to say in years down the road if we can, we could go back (to 11-man). The plan right now is moving ahead with 8-man.”
The Eagles, under new head coach Joey Ballard, held their team camp last week.
“We had a good week of practice in team camp,” Ballard said. “The boys looked good. This 8-man is something new for everybody. All the coaches are new to it. They players have adapted pretty good, but we have not faced anybody but ourselves.
“We may come up against a team that may have a year of experience and is more familiar between the lines on how 8-man is supposed to play, but we will go out and compete. I’m not worried about that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.