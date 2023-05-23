Twenty-one area athletes stood on the podium during the final day of the Class 1 and 2 MSHSAA Track and Field Championships on Saturday in Jefferson City, but only one can claim a state championship.
Jasper sophomore Crystal Smith was crowned state champion in the girls' Class 2 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.27 seconds. Smith also finished fourth Saturday in the high jump with a 1.59-meter leap. She was seventh in the 200-meter race with a time of 26.98, and eighth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.16 seconds.
Smith was first in state last year in the high jump.
Thomas Jefferson senior Kip Atteberry on Saturday closed out his high school career with a fourth-place finish in the boys' Class 1 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:15.23.
Sarcoxie senior Jaron Malotte was third in the boys' 110-meter hurdles in Class 2 with a time of 15.67 seconds.
Wyatt Pryor, Liberal senior, took third place in the boys Class 1 discus with a throw of 41.63 meters.
Diamond's Zachary Roughton, a sophomore, was fourth in the boys' Class 2 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.37 seconds.
Sarcoxie's Blake Heckmaster, Antonio Benito, Garrett Smith and Noah Garrison combined for a fourth-place finish in the boys' Class 2 4x100-meter relay with a time of 44.72 seconds.
The Sarcoxie squad of Jocelyn Benito, Madison Chrisman, Jordyn Misner and Abbey Lawyer took fifth place in the girls' Class 2 4x200-meter relay with a time 1:49.12. Liberal's Abbey Barton, Bailey Couch, Ellaina LaNear and Kylee Melton were fifth in their girls' Class 1 4x400-meter relay, with a time of 4:19.24.)
McAuley junior Kendall Ramsey also made it to the podium on Saturday. She turned in a time of 5:39.80 in the girls' Class 1 1,600-meter run to finish sixth. Pierce City's Emma Hunt, a freshman, also finished sixth in the girls' Class 2 1,600-meter race with a time of 5:23.00.
Liberal sophomore Taylor Swarnes was sixth in the girls Class 1 400-meter run with a time of 1:02.33. The Bulldogs also got a sixth-place finish in the girls' 800-meter run from junior Abby Barton's time of 2:26.37.
Just off the podium was Kylee Melton, a Liberal sophomore, who was seventh in the Class 1 girls' pole vault with a vault of 2.66 meters. Liberal also got a seventh-place finish from senior Kale Marti in the boys' long jump, at 6.25 meters.
College Heights Christian School's Caleb Quade, a junior, finished ninth in the boys' Class 2 triple jump with a 12.39-meter performance.
Sarcoxie freshman Ariel Wilson was 12th in the girls Class 2 long jump with a 4.69-meter leap.
Thomas Jefferson junior Lannah Grigg was 13th in the girls' Class 1 discus with a 30.06-meter throw.
In the boys Class 1 pole vault, McAuley senior Joe Staton finished 14th with a vault of 2.88 meters.
Lockwood sophomore Hanna Jackson was 14th in the girls' Class 1 1600-meter run with a time of 5:57.18
Thomas Jefferson's Avery Hocker, a junior, finished 16th in the Girls Class 1 triple jump, at 8.99 meters. McAuley sophomore Roscoe Miller was 16th in the boys' Class 1 javelin throw with a toss of 35.17 meters. Sarcoxie freshman Laney Dorris was 16th in the girls' Class 2 800-meter race with a time of 2:35.63.
The Jasper Girls finished 10th in Class 2 girls with 18 points. Pierce City was 18th with 13 points and Sarcoxie was 45th in the 75-team field with four points.
The Thomas Jefferson boys were 17th in the 83-team field in Class 1 with 14 points and Liberal was 23rd with 12 points. The Liberal girls team finished 19th of 76 teams in Class 1 with 12 points and McAuley was 46th with three points.
In Class 2 boys, Sarcoxie was 20th with 15 points and Diamond was 40th with five points in the 84-team field.
