Alexis Durman of Jasper knew she needed 22 points to hit the elusive milestone of 1,000 points.
After thinking she fell one or two points short after a 41-40 loss to Bronaugh on Monday night, Eagles’ assistant coach Morgan Winchester stepped into the locker room and delivered the breaking news.
“She said I had exactly 22 points,” Durman recalls Winchester saying moments after the game. “I was like ‘I hit it.’ I was so excited. To be in that moment, I was so happy.”
It turns out Durman, who had 19 points with less than a minute remaining against the Wildcats, reached the milestone in a fitting way. Jasper’s all-time 3-point field goal leader knocked down a 3 to hit 1,000.
“Those milestones mean so much to me,” Durman said. “I’m very thankful for my coaches and teammates, my parents and everyone. I’m thankful God has allowed me to be able to accomplish those milestones.”
After the game, Durman was presented with a basketball with her first and last name written on the ball as well as the number “1,000.” She was also given a picture frame with a photo of her record-breaking 3 against Greenfield on Jan 5.
Jasper coach Kent Anderegg never would have guessed Durman would reach the milestone when she first entered the program four years ago.
“I knew she was a good little player, but it’s just hard seeing someone at 5-foot-1 be able to do what she’s done,” Anderegg said. “A lot of that is the work she puts outside of practice, whether it’s at home or open gyms. She gave me a hard time and said ‘I’m 5-foot-1 and a quarter,’ when we were in the locker room after the game and I was telling the rest of the team how hard it is to get 1,000 points, especially when you’re not blessed with superior height or physicality.”
The point guard is averaging 20.2 points, 2.4 steals and nearly three assists per game this season for the Eagles. She’s making 78% of her free throw attempts while shooting 35% from beyond the arc.
Anderegg said the strength of Durman’s game is her shooting and dribbling ability.
“Shooting is definitely her strongest point as a player, but dribbling isn’t one of our strong points as a team,” Anderegg said. “There’s a lot of times when she has a lot of pressure on her to beat the press or do different things. She does a great job of taking care of the basketball for us as our point guard and as one of our top shooters.”
Durman admitted being undersized means taller players have the clear advantage over her, but she’s found ways to make up the difference in other areas of her game.
“My teammates help me make up for that,” she added. “They set me screens and I’m able to get shots off the screens. They help me on defense and everything.”
Anderegg said the neatest part about Durman’s growth since her freshman season has been seeing the process of her becoming a complete player.
“She was mostly a player that stood outside the 3-point line to the point where her junior year she became more of a point guard, dribbler and passer,” Anderegg said. “Even this year, defense is something she’s added to her game where she’s second on this team in steals. That’s been one of the neat things as a coach.”
Once her career is all said and done, Durman will never forget her experiences in an Eagle uniform.
“These last four years have been very, very special for me,” Durman said. “I love basketball. Basketball is my favorite sport and just being around the game, my teammates and my coaches and everyone is very exciting.”
