Jasper's Vonier moves from tackle to quarterback

It’s a new football season and a new position for Jasper High School senior Westen Vonier.
“I started my sophomore year at tight end,” he said. “Last year, my junior year, I was a tackle. Now this year I’m the quarterback. I’ve been through it all.”
Yes, Vonier is the Eagles’ starting quarterback on Friday night at 7 when they entertain Rich Hill to kick off the prep season. It’s a nonconference game between the Western Missouri Conference foes, who meet again on Oct. 9 in Rich Hill for a league game. Jasper was scheduled to open the season against Chilhowee, but Chilhowee is not fielding a team this season.
Vonier, 202-pounder, recorded 14 pancake blocks last season and earned second team all-conference laurels.
But this summer, the Eagles needed a quarterback, and new head coach Joey Ballard approached Vonier about moving to the backfield.
“We were making the transition to 8-man, and a lot of guys were already determined not to play,” Ballard said. “Knowing I had to develop a quarterback and after talking to a few people, I went to him and asked if he would be willing to make the transition. He was like ‘heck yeah, sure.’ I told him last year he was built more like a tight end for 11-man, but for 8-man, I figured with his stature and things I like to do as far as throwing the football, with his athletic ability and ability to move, I thought I could work with him and make him a pretty solid quarterback.
“He got to working, and he’s looked really good. He’s made great progression every week. He’s a real coachable kid. We even cut his weight down a little bit this summer. He’s earned the right to be the quarterback this year. That’s what we’re rolling with.”
“Coach Joey, it was his idea to put me there,” said Vonier, who did not play football until his sophomore year. “We were looking for a new quarterback. He asked me, and I said yes, I was up for the challenge.
“Moving from the tackle to the quarterback definitely has been different. I have to get my footwork different and learn to throw the ball better and not throw my arm out. Not a single bit of quarterback have I ever played in my life.”
It hasn’t been an easy move for Vonier.
“The hardest is I have to know all the plays,” he said. “I have to know all the blocking. I have to know everybody’s route, what everybody’s doing. If we’re running the ball, which direction is it going. Who am I supposed to throw it to the fastest.
“Coach Joey is our new coach, putting new plays in. It’s completely different from last year. It’s all been pretty difficult.”
But Vonier has seen improvement, especially in the passing game.
“I’m learning, but I’ve gotten way better since the beginning of the summer,” he said. “Judging the routes ... how hard I need to throw the ball, how soft I need to throw it, where to place it. My throwing technique is completely different, keeping my feet alive, using my hips. I never imagined I’d be playing quarterback. I always thought I’d be a lineman or a tight end.”
“Another thing is he played baseball,” Ballard said. “He could throw the baseball, so I thought for sure he could throw the football. And he can sky it. He’s not fast, but he’s mobile enough to get positive gains and move the chains.”
The Eagles got their first taste of 8-man football in last Friday’s jamboree at Liberal.
“The boys got a feel for the speed of the game, how fast it is and how we can be effective in what we do,” Ballard said. “We’ll go out and compete and let the chips fall where they may.”
“From 11-man to 8-man, that is definitely a lot of changes,” Vonier said. “A way faster game, smaller field, less blockers. We’re focusing on our game, playing our hardest and seeing what we can do.”
