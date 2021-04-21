Gavin Wampler had all his pitches working.
Wampler tossed a seven-inning no-hitter as the Jasper baseball team (4-6) defeated College Heights 8-0 on Wednesday afternoon at the Joplin Athletic Complex.
The junior, who threw 94 pitches (55 for strikes), posted nine strikeouts.
No. 3-hole hitter Xander Metcalf paced the way offensively for the Eagles, going 4-for-5 with three runs scored. Jacob Davis added two hits and three RBI, while Clayton Atnip added two hits and a RBI.
Ben Thomas pitched 4 2/3 innings for College Heights (4-6), allowing four runs on eight hits and striking out three. Ethan Coggeshell and Nicholas Brueggmann followed in relief.
Jasper hosts Bronaugh at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The Cougars travel to Liberal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
