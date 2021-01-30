Monett wrestler Abigail Jastal and Joplin basketball player Always Wright have been named the Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on Sept. 23
ABIGAIL JASTAL
A senior, Jastal went 4-0 to win an individual title at the 107-pound weight class in the Osage Girls Warpath tournament.
Jastal logged three falls — recording two in less than 30 seconds — as well as a 12-1 major decision over runner-up Christina Loganbill of Tipton.
“She’s hard-nosed and she loves wrestling,” Monett coach Justin Semerad said. “She’s had a great season, and the Osage tournament was just a continuation of that. The Tipton girl was one we knew would be tough — really quick and aggressive. But Abby wrestled smart and wrestled well. We have high expectations for her this season, and she has high expectations for herself.”
Jastal is 32-3 this season after qualifying for the state tournament last year as a junior. She’s seeking to become Monett’s first state placer in girls program history.
ALWAYS WRIGHT
Wright, a 6-foot-3 junior guard, averaged 33 points in a three-game stretch at the Lebanon Hall of Fame Classic, scoring 40 points in a win over Gateway City Elite, 15 points in a win over Lebanon and 11 points in a setback to Rogersville.
The 40-point showing against Gateway City was a career high for Wright, whose previous career-high was a 32-point performance against McDonald County in Joplin’s season opener back in November.
“Always can score the ball,” Joplin coach Jeff Hafer said. “He had it going against Gateway, for sure. They were athletic, good players. When he gets the ball going downhill, he’s like a lot of scorers. It just seems really easy for him. He got going really early in that game offensively. I think he scored three 3s in the first quarter.”
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close-up head-and-shoulders photo of the athlete to the email. Awards on Feb. 7 will be based on performances from Jan. 25-30.
