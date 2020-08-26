The Jay Bulldogs seek their first winning season since they went 10-2 in 2017.
With 11 returning starters and five other players with considerable game experience, sixth-year Head Coach Warren Kirk believes his team is well-equipped to do so.
“We had a lot of young kids get playing time, and it was great to see them grow,” Kirk said of last year’s squad that finished 4-6 overall and 2-5 in District 3A-4 play. “We expect big things from them in 2020.”
Perhaps the Bulldogs’ biggest strength will be at wide receiver, where they return five players with starting experience. Senior Loran Kirk, who will be looked to for team leadership, amassed 1,300 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns a season ago, while senior Jayden Maberry totaled 350 receiving yards and junior Ayden Payton 150 receiving yards. Senior Jeffery Kirby and junior Dustin Duran will also make up the team’s receiving core.
Sophomore Jason Tanner Will handle the starting quarterback duties and will be protected by an offensive front that returns two starters in seniors Johnny Williamson and Derek Glover. Senior Payton Foust, who rushed for 150 yards in 2019, and sophomore Kayden Murray are expected to handle the duties at running back.
Kirk (DB), Payton (DB), Maberry (DB), Kirby (LB), Williamson (DL), Glover (DL), Duran (DB), Foust (LB), Murray (LB), sophomore Ty Shotpouch (LB) and Oscar Ayala (DB) make up the Bulldogs’ group of returning starters on defense.
“With some new faces, we will need to get reps for our offensive and defensive lines,” Kirk said. “But we will be a lot more aggressive on offense and defense, because I believe our strengths will be our overall team speed. We expect to go compete in every game and be in the playoffs.”
Jay opens the season Friday night at Adair. Its home opener is one week later, Sept. 4 against Miami.
JAY BULLDOGS
Coach: Warren Kirk (5th Year)
Assistants: Jeff Stapleton, Butch Willis, Izack Wilson, Cameron Smith, Eddie Barnwell.
RETURNING STARTERS/LETTERMEN
Oscar Ayala, 180 sr. K-DB; Payton Foust, 175 sr. RB-LB; Derek Glover, 245 sr. OL-DL; Jeffery Kirby, 200 sr. WR-LB; Loran Kirk, 185 sr. WR-DB; Jayden Maberry, 150 sr. WR-DB; Johnny Williamson, 270 sr. OL-DL; Dustin Duran, 140 jr. WR-DB; Hayden Eberle, 250 jr. OL-DL; Kaden Morgan, 245 jr. OL-DL; Jed Hampton, 220 so. OL-DL; Kayden Murray, 170 so. RB-LB; Jeron Newcomb, 145 so. LB; Ayden Payton, 175 jr. WR-DB; Ty Shotpouch, 160 so. LB; Jaxon Tanner, 150 so. QB.
2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 28 — at Adair
Sept. 4 — Miami
Sept. 11 — at Grove
Sept. 25 — Verdigris
Oct. 2 — Inola
Oct. 9 — at Berryhill
Oct. 15 — at Vinita
Oct. 23 — Holland Hall
Oct. 30 — at Mannford
Nov. 6 — Tulsa Central
