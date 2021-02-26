LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas broke away with four second-half goals and blanked Missouri Southern 5-0 Friday night in an exhibition women’s soccer match at Rock Chalk Park.
Brie Severens scored 10 minutes into the match to give the Jayhawks a 1-0 halftime lead. She added a second goal with 15 minutes left, her fourth of the season.
Rylan Childers scored on a penalty kick and assisted on another goal for Kansas (5-3-1), which had 25 shots, 18 on goal.
The Lions (0-2-1) had six shots, half of them on goal. Hailey Belcher had half of the Lions’ shots, two of them on frame.
Laney Graham played the first 15 minutes in goal for the Lions and had two saves. Riley Laver had 10 saves in the final 75 minutes.
The Lions begin their regular season on March 7 against Newman. Kickoff is 2 p.m. at Hal Boden Field on the MSSU campus.
