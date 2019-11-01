LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas used a 14-0 run to jump out to an early lead on the way to a 102-42 exhibition win over Pittsburg State on Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse.
Ochai Agbaji led three Jayhawks in double figures with 19 points, while David McCormack finished with 13 and Devon Dotson 12.
Grant Harding and Drew Roelfs scored nine points apiece to lead the Gorillas.
Kansas led 10-4 with 16:25 to play in the first half before scoring 14 unanswered points to extend the lead to 24-4 on a dunk by Udoka Azubuike with 13:21 remaining in the first half. The Jayhawks opened the second half with a 13-0 run to push its margin to 62-22.
Pittsburg State shot 16-of-59 from the floor, converting 7-of-28 3-point attempts.
Kansas was 40-of-74 from the field, making 17-of-38 from the perimeter.
Azubuike added eight points and finished with a game-high 12 rebounds and three blocks. Silvio DeSousa added nine points and 10 rebounds. Dotson led all players with seven assists and two steals.
Dejon Waters Jr. added seven points for the Gorillas, all in the first half, while Christian Edmondson and Harding paced the Gorillas with six rebounds each. Edmondson finished with four points.
Pittsburg State opens the regular season on Nov. 8, taking part in the eight-team Central Region Challenge at Municipal Auditorium at Kansas City, Missouri. The Gorillas take on Upper Iowa at 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Sioux Falls at 4:30 on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.