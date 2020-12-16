LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas football coach Les Miles has 19 players in his third recruiting class, announced on Wednesday as the Division I football early signing period began.
"Here's what we did," Miles said in a release. "We went out to get guys who are winners. Guys that have played and competed and understood shat it was like to win to help us change the culture here. We wanted to evaluate every prospect and not just take someone's word. We wanted to see who he was and what he was. We feel verhy comfortable with the young men that we elected to play here at a very high level."
The Jayhawks landed six players from Texas, five from Georgia, two from Arkansas and one each from Kansas, Alabama, California, South Carolina, Indiana and Florida. A breakdown by position: three linebackers, three offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, three wide receivers, three safeties, one quarterback, one tight end, one running back and two athletes.
The quarterback is Ben Easters, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound pro-style signal caller from Brownsburg, Indiana.
The signee from Kansas is running back Devin Neal from Lawrence.
Miles' first two recruiting classes have made immediate contributions from the Jayhawks. His 2018 class also had 18 players, and 16 of them have played in a game. And last season, 21 true freshmen played at least one game, and 11 of them made at least one start.
KANSAS STATE
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Webb City running back Devrin Weathers is one of 14 signees announced on Wednesday by Kansas State.
The Wildcats signed four home-state products — defensive back Darell Jones from Coffeyville, linebacker Gaven Haselhorst from Hays, linebacker DaVonte Pritchard and offensive lineman Austin Weiner from Gardner-Edgerton.
Also in the class is offensive lineman Hadley Panzer from Lakin, Kansas, who signed last February but deferred his enrollment until January 2021.
The Wildcats signed one quarterback — Jake Rubley from Highlands Ranch, Colorado— along with one running back, two receivers and two offensive linemen. The eight defensive players consist of three defensive backs, three linebackers, one end and one tackle.
Four players are rated in the top-50 nationally by at least one scouting service — Rubley (No. 25 quarterback, No. 3 among pocket passers), offensive lineman Andrew Leingang (No. 10 center), Haselhorst (No. 22 inside linebacker) and Pritchard (No. 43 safety).
In addition to the four Kansas signees, K-State signed two from Colorado and Georgia and one apiece from Missouri, Arizona, Florida, Mississippi, North Dakota and Texas.
