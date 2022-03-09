PIITSBURG, Kan. — Longtime Missouri Southern men’s basketball coach Jeff Boschee is taking over as the new coach at rival Pittsburg State.
Not a week removed from the Lions’ season ending in the MIAA tournament, Boschee was named as the Gorillas’ next coach on Wednesday afternoon, PSU Athletics Director Jim Johnson announced in a press release.
Boschee takes over for Kim Anderson, who announced his retirement on March 1. Anderson went 64-76 in his five seasons, including 42-59 in MIAA games, 8-20 this season.
“We are very excited to announce Jeff Boschee as our new men’s basketball coach at Pittsburg State University,” Johnson said in a release. “Jeff is one of the top coaches in the MIAA and NCAA Division II and we think under his leadership Gorilla basketball will continue to flourish and grow.
“This is a critical time in recruiting and I know Coach Boschee is eager to hit the ground running in that regard. We will look forward to hosting a public event later in the month to formally introduce Jeff and his family to Gorilla Nation.”
Boschee has spent the last eight seasons as the coach at MSSU, compiling a 151-86 career record. This past season, the Lions went 14-15 overall, which marked the team’s first season below .500 in Boschee’s tenure.
However, Boschee won his 150th career game with the Lions against Missouri Western in 2022, becoming the fastest to reach 150 by doing it in 230 games.
Boschee was an assistant coach for the Lions from 2010-14 and was elevated to head coach after Corn’s retirement. He won MIAA Coach of the Year in 2018 and directed MSSU to four 20-win seasons, as well as three straight trips to the NCAA Division II national tournament.
He inherits a PSU program that went 8-20 last season and finished 11th in the league.
Boschee played for the Kansas Jayhawks from 1999 to 2002. He remains KU’s all-time leader in 3-point field goals made.
