Russell Burr helped the Baxter Springs Lions end a 25-game skid on the football field by winning the season opener against Southeast 42-0.
Burr handed over the reins to one of his assistants in 2022 to Jeff McCoy. McCoy said he has plans on how the Lions will build off of a 3-6 finish — the best season Baxter Springs has seen since 2017.
“I will make people accountable and we will play tough,” McCoy said. “Our kids will play with great effort, have great attitudes and they will be tough. If we, as a team, do these things, we will have much success. I’m a firm believer in hard work paying off.”
This will be McCoy’s fourth season with Baxter Springs after being an assistant under Burr for three years. During his time with the Lions he’s seen a change in the program that he wants to continue to be a part of.
“The program made strides in the right direction thanks to Coach Burr,” McCoy said. “He took this on a few years ago when it was in pretty rough shape. We would not be where we are today without his leadership.”
Coach said the team has already forgotten about last year and as it focuses on this year, he noted a couple strengths for 2023 being speed and senior leadership.
Some of those seniors will be quarterback Payton Gaines, skill player Javen Alexander, linemen Gage Maggard and Caleb Pujols, as well as wide receiver Carson Mazzocco.
Key leaders for the Lions will be Gaines, Alexander, Maggard, Pujols and junior Jacob Grant, who led the team in receiving last year.
“These are older players who have led by example throughout our summer training,” McCoy said. “They are present all of the time and have done everything that has been asked by leading by example.”
Gaines finished last year with 1,418 passing yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for 169 yards and two more scores. Grant totaled 954 receiving yards and nine touchdown grabs on his way to a KSHSAA All-Class 3A honorable mention award.
McCoy wants to see his guys playing faster and more physical this year.
“Our goals are to play with max effort, great attitudes and to play tough. If we do these things correctly and hold people accountable, then the rest will take care of itself at the end of the day,” McCoy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.