The Jefferson City boys basketball team picked up a 60-25 win over Nevada on Friday night in the consolation semifinals of the Kaminsky Classic.
The victory sends the Jays (6-6) to the fifth-place game, where they will play the winner of Carl Junction-Poplar Bluff at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Jefferson City outscored Nevada in every quarter, leading 31-20 at the break and 52-22 after three quarters of play.
The Jays held the Tigers to just five points in the second half.
Landon Vance scored a game-high 13 points on 6 of 7 shooting from the field to lead Jefferson City. Steven Samuels added 12 points, while Kevion Pendleton chipped in 10.
Nevada was paced by Cade Beshore with eight points. Freshman Leo Gayman contributed seven points to go with five rebounds and two assists.
The Tigers play the loser of Carl Junction-Poplar Bluff at 11 a.m. in the seventh place game.
