Seeking a spot in the Kaminsky Classic fifth-place game, Carl Junction’s boys basketball team was in a good spot at halftime against Jefferson City on Friday night.
But the Jays were red hot in the second half and the Bulldogs couldn’t keep up in a 76-54 loss.
Carl Junction will meet Neosho for seventh place at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“They hit a lot of shots,” Carl Junction coach Justin Pock said. “Jeff City’s a good team and we ran into a team that was hitting shots and we weren’t really getting out too well on the shooters. They just knocked them down.”
The Bulldogs were in an 11-2 hole early on but only trailed 16-13 after a quarter and 32-25 at halftime.
But Jefferson City, which shot 50% in the first half, was even better in the second. The Jays shot 56% in the third (9-16) and 62% in the fourth (8-13) and Carl Junction couldn’t keep up the pace.
It was a 54-35 game after three quarters and Jefferson City won the fourth 22-19.
Turnovers were another big factor — the Bulldogs coughed it up 20 times and Jefferson City capitalized with 25 points on them. The Jays also recorded 23 assists and 10 steals.
“The turnovers hurt us,” Pock said. “We’ve done a pretty good job of not turning the ball over but tonight they just got out there, got a hand on it and scored.”
Ayden Bard led Carl Junction with 16 points and Cooper Vediz scored 10 and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Jefferson City had four in double figures: Tripp Maasen had 16, Steven Samules had 15, Judah Harris had 12 and Kendric Johnson had 11 to go along with 10 assists.
“We’ve just got to come back and fight tomorrow,” Pock said.
Carl Junction dropped to 5-7 and Jefferson City improved to 8-4. The Jays will meet William Chrisman for fifth at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
