It wasn't Lawson Jenkins' best shooting night, but as the old basketball saying goes, shooters shoot.
Jenkins, who made one field goal in the first 39 minutes, nailed a huge 3-pointer with a minute left as Missouri Southern downed No. 25 Washburn 89-80 Thursday night in MIAA basketball action on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
In an exciting game that saw neither team lead by more than seven points, Washburn (15-6) ran off eight straight points in a 3 1/2 minurte span to take a 76-73 lead with 5:22 remaining, but the Lions' Cam Martin and Yagi Selcuk scored on putbacks to put the Lions back on top by a point.
The Lions (13-8) pushed the lead to 83-76 before layups by Tyler Geiman and Rathen Clark cut the lead to 83-80 with 1:15 left.
But 15 seconds later, RJ Smith got the ball to Jenkins on the right wing, and he hit the shot for a six-point lead, and the Lions added three free throws in the closing 36 seconds for the final margin to avenge a 99-58 loss last month in Topeka.
"My mom always told me to treat a miss like a make," said Jenkins, who missed his first five shots and finished 2 of 7 from the arc. I don't ever let it get in my head about missing and just keep shooting ... no hesitation at all.
"It was an awesome feeling to make that shot. I knew we needed that one."
"That shot was massive," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "Seeing his shots rattle in and out, but it was a big-time shot. You have to have no memory, and the other thing was it was a heck of a pass by RJ, pushing the basketball and pitching it ahead. I'm glad Lawson didn't listen to me because I was telling him to bring it back out. He shot it and fortunately it went in, a big-time shot for a freshman."
Martin scored 28 points and moved into second place on the Lions' career list with 1,990 points, passing Jason Adams (1,981 points from 2008-12). Martin, who also had 14 rebounds, five assists and two steals, is 140 points behind Greg Garton's 2,130 points from 1982-86.
The Lions had three more players in double figures as Stan Scott netted 14, Christian Bundy 12 and Jenkins 11. RJ Smith contributed nine points and five assists and Yagi Selcuk had seven points and seven rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench.
Tyler Nelson topped Washburn with 25 points, followed by Tyler Geiman with 21 and Jalen Lewis with 11.
The Lions shot 53% (32 of 60) and converted 17 of 25 free throws to Washburn's 4 of 4. The Ichabods hit 46% (34 of 74) and were 8 of 29 from the 3-point line after making 18 treys in their 99-58 win over the Lions last month in Topeka.
The Lions outscored the Ichabods 16-4 during the last five minutes.
"That last media timeout, Coach told us to get a kill ... that's three stops in a row," Martin said. "So we picked up our energy on defense, and played big down the stretch.
"Stan got that huge rebound down the stretch — about ran through me to get it. We were playing really good down the stretch. When the whole team is contributing, we're a tough team. Lawson hit that huge 3 down the stretch. RJ had a good pass to get Lawson that shot. Winston (Dessesow) played great. Christian was all over the place, and Stan too was at the rim making plays."
"I thought our defense was really good," Boschee said. "I thought our rebounding was good. We made a little bit of a ball-screen adjustment on Geiman. Nelson really hurt us ... I thought we did a good job on Lewis and Geiman at the 3-point line. That was a main key was make sure we guard the 3-point line down the stretch when we were trying to get stops. I thought we did a good job of communicating and getting out on switches."
The Lions close the regular season Saturday afternoon at home against Central Oklahoma.
