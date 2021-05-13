EDMOND, Okla. — The Central Missouri softball team benefitted from strong performances by pitchers Paige Petefish and Kyleigh Lay en route to a 7-0 win over Missouri Southern in the second round of the MIAA postseason tournament on Thursday at Central Oklahoma’s Broncho Stadium.
Petefish and Lay combined to limit the 3-seeded Lions (30-14-1) to three hits while striking out eight. Petefish tossed five shutout innings and allowed three hits to pick up the win in her start, and Lay completed the shutout with two hitless innings for the 2-seeded Jennies (34-12).
Southern dropped to the consolation bracket and will take on 4-seed Rogers State at 2 p.m. Saturday. UCM takes on 1-seed Central Oklahoma beforehand at 11 a.m. for the right to advance to the tournament championship.
The winner between RSU and MSSU will play the loser between UCO and UCM in a championship play-in game at 5 Friday night.
The Jennies got on the scoreboard early as they plated three runs on two hits and two MSSU errors in the bottom of the first inning. An infield throwing error by the Lions resulted in the first two runs for UCM before an RBI doublet left-center field by Makenzie McAtee made it a 3-0 ballgame.
Central upped its advantage to 4-0 in the third when McAtee logged another RBI hit, this time on a single through the right side that plated Ashlyn Cook.
Three more insurance runs were plated by the Jennies in the fifth inning as they tallied three hits. A home run to left field by Cook made it a 5-0 lead before a two-run single by Aubrey Brown brought the game to its eventual final score.
McAtee finished as the game’s leading hitter, going 2 for 2 with one walk, two RBI and one run scored. Sydney Wellshear went 2 for 3 with a double and one run scored.
The Southern offense was paced by Kara Amos, Adrianna Young and Sidnie Hurst, who tallied one single apiece.
Abby Atkin suffered the loss after surrendering two earned runs and two hits in one inning. Reliever Kara Amos allowed three earned runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings, and Bailey Lacy allowed one earned run on one hit in 2/3 of an inning. Abbey Gann tossed one scoreless inning in relief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.