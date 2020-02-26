No. 19 Central Missouri broke away midway through the first half and cruised past Missouri Southern 74-39 Wednesday night in MIAA women’s basketball action on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Jennies (23-4, 17-1 MIAA) posted their fifth consecutive victory and claimed the outright conference championship, the second in the last three years and 12th in school history.
The Lions (9-17, 6-12) are in a ninth-place tie with Northwest Missouri. They close the regular season against Lincoln on Senior Day on Saturday afternoon.
Ten players figured in the Jennies’ scoring, led by their three-headed monster of Megan Skaggs (13 points), Morgan Fleming (12) and Nija Collier (11). The Jennies shot 46 % from the floor (26 of 56, including 11 of 20 from the 3-point arc).
Senior guard Destiny Cozart paced the Lions with 15 points, 10 in the first half, and sophomore guard Layne Skiles added 10 points.
The Lions shot 28 % (11 of 39, 4 of 20 from distance) while scoring their fewest points this season, five less than they had at Central Missouri last month.
“When we play like that, every team in the league is going to beat us,” Cozart said. “There’s not much we can do unless we pick up our intensity. We weren’t effective offensively or defensively. The percentages and the scoring, that’s not going to win games, especially against a top team.”
“They are not the No. 19 team in the country for no reason,” Skiles said. “Two years from a national championship, they are bound to still be good, and they are good at what they do. They are coached very well, and they do fundamental things the best that they can.”
“Central Missouri gets after it,” Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. “The thing is, they are all basically the same size when they start the ball game, so it doesn’t matter. They switch off, and when they switch, they do a good job. Their big kids are athletic enough to guard a perimeter kid.
“When they switch and you think you have a mismatch inside, if you can’t pass the ball into the post, you can’t utilize that. We struggled to do that. We didn’t take care of the ball at all, and offensively they did whatever they wanted. They did a great job of moving the basketball. Their cuts were hard and precise, and they did a good job of reading, curling, basically doing whatever they wanted. They dominated us from start to finish.”
A bright spot for the Lions was junior center Zoe Campbell blocked a shot with 2:34 left in the second quarter. It was the 110th block of her career, breaking the school record she shared with Caryn Schumaker (1987-91). Campbell added another block in the second half, raising her career total to 111 and her single-season school record to 60 blocks, which is No. 16 nationally.
Skiles scored the game’s first two baskets in the first 45 seconds, and the Lions led 6-5 after two Cozart free throws almost three minutes later.
But the Jennies outscored the Lions 19-4 in the final 6:20 of the quarter for a 24-10 lead. Fleming led the way with seven points as Central Missouri made 10-of-13 field goals (77 %), including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.
The Jennies then scored the first 11 points of the second quarter but didn’t score again, and the Lions made 6-of-8 free throws in the last 3:38 of the half to trail 35-16 at the intermission. The Lions missed all six shots in the second quarter and were 4-of-16 (25 %) for the half.
“I think they are a well-rounded team,” Skiles said. “There’s not one thing they are outstanding at, but they are good at everything. They are good at offense, they are good at defense.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.