WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Nija Collier tallied 18 points as Central Missouri opened its MIAA title defense with a 78-52 victory over Missouri Southern on Tuesday night in front of 350 fans in the UCM Multipurpose Building.
The Jennies, ahead 9-5, outscored the Lions 13-7 in the final four minutes of the first quarter for a 22-12 lead. Central Missouri's lead was 36-24 at the break, but the Jennies broke away with a 22-11 advantage in the third stanza.
"We didn't execute in the first quarter. That really hurt us," Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said on his radio postgame interview. "We were a little better in the third quarter, and the third quarter we came out flat and they jumped all over us. They were quicker to the ball than us all night long. They will be in the top four in our league. We didn't play well, and I thought they played real well. We let them go on too many big runs."
Collier, last season's conference defensive player of the year, hit 6 of 16 field goals, 3 of 6 3-point goals and 3 of 4 free throws in 21 minutes. She also was a presence on the defensive end with nine rebounds, two steals and four blocked shots.
Olivia Nelson and Brooke Littrell contributed 16 and 13 points, respectively, in their debut with the Jennies. Littrell also grabbed 10 rebounds.
Freshman Kaitlin Hunnicutt topped Missouri Southern (0-3) with 14 points, and senior Carley Turnbull added 13. Hunnicutt was 3 of 11 from the floor, 2 of 7 from the 3-point arc and 6 of 6 at the line while Turnbull made 5 of 12 field goals and 3 of 4 free throws.
Sophomore Madi Stokes chipped in with seven points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots for the Lions, and sophomore Emily Kuntze led the Lions with three assists and two steals.
The Jennies shot 35% (26 of 75) from the field, including 30% (10 of 33) from long range. But the Lions had lower percentages, going 16 of 56 from the floor (29%) and 4 of 15 from distance (27%).
The Lions conclude their road trip at 1 p.m. Saturday against Lincoln in Jefferson City.
