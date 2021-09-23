WILLARD, Mo. — Jensyn Elder was on top of her game.
The senior tossed a two-hit shutout as Carthage blanked Willard 2-0 on Thursday afternoon on the road.
Elder was simply dominant in the circle for the Tigers (12-11, 4-2 COC). She punched out 16 batters.
And Natalie Rodriguez got Carthage on the board in the top of the fourth inning with an RBI single. Elder helped her own cause with an RBI single to extend the Tigers' advantage to 2-0 in the seventh.
Carthage amassed four hits total in the game.
The Tigers host Camdenton at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
