The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday will consider nearly $763,000 in upgrades to the baseball field and tennis courts at Joplin High School.
Proposals from the administration will be presented for board approval in the amount of $689,000 to replace the artificial turf on the baseball field and in the amount of $73,948.52 to resurface the tennis courts.
The current artificial turf at the baseball field has been in place since 2014 and has "experienced normal issues due to fiber degradation such as loss of infill and seam damage," according to board reports.
Administrators said they are shifting to turf replacement of various fields at the high school on a yearly basis, and their independent field testing contractor, Midwest GMAX, has recommended the baseball field be the next replacement project at the end of the 2023 season.
The $689,000 proposal from Mid America Sports Construction would include:
• $650,000 for the installation of new artificial turf.
• $17,500 for the full replacement of existing nailer board. Administrators say most of the existing nailer board is likely to be deteriorated, and that if it were to be treated, it still wouldn't last through the life expectancy of the new turf.
• $21,500 for the construction of a permanent concrete pitchers mound. Administrators say the current portable mound has been damaged through normal use and doesn't provide solid footing.
The eight tennis courts at JHS also have been in use since 2014 and are regularly used for both the boys and girls tennis teams as well as physical education classes, according to board information. The original installer of the courts, McConnell and Associates, has recommended that they be resurfaced every eight to 10 years to ensure longevity.
The $73,948.52 proposal from McConnell and Associates would include:
• $63,575 for court resurfacing.
• $7,119 for recaulking around the perimeter of the courts. Administrators say the caulking has begun to fail, which could result in the deterioration of the sidewalks or courts from water damage.
• $790 for the replacement of post caps.
• $1,768 to replace the nets.
• $732.52 to equal 1% of the total cost for a labor and performance bond.
In other business Tuesday, the board will recognize outgoing members Jeff Koch, Derek Gander and Brent Jordan before certifying the results of the April 4 election and swearing in and seating newly elected members Marda Schroeder, Veronica Gatz Scheurich and Matthew Robertson.
The new board will elect a president and vice president, and review committee assignments.
