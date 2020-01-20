As the prep swimming season enters its final stretch, the Joplin Eagles continue to make steady progress.
That’s the assessment of Eagles coach Juliana Hughes, who has been pleased with her team’s improvements throughout the winter.
“We had a lot of kids who were brand new to competitive swimming this year,” said Hughes, noting just four seniors, one junior and one sophomore began the season with prior varsity experience. “So they had to learn the strokes and learn how to get efficient with the strokes. They’ve cut time meet after meet. Even with some of the injuries and illnesses we’ve had, we’ve seen a lot of progress. It’s been really exciting to see.”
The Eagles currently have 26 girls on the roster.
“We had a lot of freshmen and sophomores come out this year, and that’s really exciting for the future,” said Hughes, who is assisted by Jennifer Jones and Katie Brown.
Seniors Brenna Jones and Hannah Ewert are leading the way for the Eagles, with 149.5 and 117.5 points scored, respectively, this season. Jones has earned two first-place finishes, seven second-place finishes and four third-place showings thus far. Jones has swam state-consideration times in two events, the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard butterfly.
Hughes noted Jones has a shot to qualify for state in the 500 freestyle, as well.
“I see so many good things from Brenna,” Hughes said. “She could have four consideration times soon, and it would be great to see her get an opportunity to go to state.”
Ewert stands out in the 100 backstroke and the 200 and 500 freestyle races, as she’s recorded three second-place showings and a third-place finish.
“Hannah provides great leadership,” Hughes said. “She’s so supportive of our new swimmers, and she’s starting to shave time off in her races. I’m excited to see what she does this week.”
Also contributing nicely for the Eagles are seniors Lilly Masters and Kacey Hubbard, junior Ava Perrin, sophomores Allie Lawrence and Sophia Schwartz, and freshman Taegan Smith.
Smith, currently third on the team in points scored, has fared well in the breaststroke while also contributing in the relays.
“Taegan has done phenomenal,” Hughes said. “She was our first freshman to earn a letter based on points earned, and she’s really helped the team.”
Schwartz, fourth on the team in points scored, competes in the 100 backstroke, the 200 free and the relays.
Sophomore Cloey Blank and freshmen Mairi Beranek and Megan Walser have been pleasant surprises, Hughes noted.
Blank is close to a consideration time in the freestyle races.
“Cloey is new to swimming, and it’s been exciting to watch her swim that fast,” Hughes said. “Mairi and Megan have picked up learning the strokes really well.”
At last week’s dual meet, Beranek was third in the 200 freestyle and Walser was third in the 400 free.
“That was impressive,” Hughes said. “They were competing against seniors, and it was their first time swimming those events.”
Also, the 400 freestyle relay team of Ewert, Masters, Perrin and Jones has come close to recording a consideration time.
HOME INVITE IS THURSDAY
The Eagles will host the Joplin Invitational at 4:30 on Thursday at the Missouri Southern Aquatic Center. The team’s seniors will be recognized at the event.
Other teams in attendance Thursday are Carthage, Nevada, Lamar, Thomas Jefferson, Lebanon, Hillcrest, Marshfield and Greenwood.
Also of note, the Central Ozark Conference championships will be held on Jan. 28 in Springfield, followed by the Southwest Missouri championships on Feb. 7. For those who qualify, the state meet is slated for Feb. 21-22 in St. Peters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.