Joplin High School is asking for fans to arrive at Junge Field early on Friday night.
But not just for the Eagles’ anticipated matchup with Nixa at 7.
Joplin R-8 will hold a ribbon cutting in conjunction with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce at 6:30 to celebrate the installation of the new TAMKO Tron video board.
“Joplin Schools is proud to present the new TAMKO Tron video board at Junge Field,” the school said in a release. “This is the largest video board of its kind at a high school venue in the state of Missouri.”
The video board was purchased with funds from TAMKO Building Products, Freeman Health System, Mercy Hospital, Missouri Southern State University, Pinnacle Bank, Bill’s Electric, CFI, Pro 100 Real Estate, Crossland Construction, Trane and Dr. Michael and Jeri Lynn Joseph.
“The TAMKO will allow the school district to showcase football players, cheer, dance and band performances and will bring new excitement to the football games,” the school added in the release.
Ticket prices for the game are $4 for adults and $3 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the gates when they open at 5:30 p.m.
