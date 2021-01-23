Chiefs Kingdom has spent most of the last week worrying about Patrick Mahomes from head to toe.
In last week’s divisional game against Cleveland, the Chiefs quarterback first injured his left toe, and that obviously reduced his mobility.
That injury then led to a slower Mahomes being thrown to the ground on an option keeper, and he missed the rest of the game for what was reported as a concussion.
But was it a concussion?
Yes, Mahomes struggled to get to his feet, but replays showed Mahomes’ head never hit the ground. The tackler grabbed Mahomes near the neck and pinched a nerve, similar to a grip that policemen sometimes have to use while making an arrest.
Nevertheless, Mahomes went into concussion protocol. He didn’t miss any practices during the week, and on Friday he received clearance from enough doctors to return to full activities.
As far as toe talk, little was said. Coach Andy Reid said it was fine, and if Big Red says that, I’ll buy it.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills clash in the AFC Championship at 5:40 tonight at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs are the first team in AFC history to host the championship game three consecutive years. The Philadelphia Eagles are the only NFC team to host three straight title games (2002-04). Their coach? Andy Reid.
The Bills are playing for a Super Bowl berth for the first time since 1994 when they beat the Chiefs 30-13 in Buffalo. For those who don’t remember, the Chiefs had injury problems in the secondary, and they signed a safety who did not play a regular-season game all year – Felix Wright, who spent most of his professional career with the Cleveland Browns and is one of the best athletes in the history of Carthage High School.
The Chiefs already have one victory over the Bills this season – 26-17 in Week 6 in Buffalo. The Bills have lost only one game since — the Hail Murray by the Cardinals' Kyler Murray.
Mahomes completed 21-of-26 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns against Buffalo, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 161 yards on 26 carries. CEH is questionable for today's game with ankle and hip injuries.
The Bills' defense did not blitz one time all game, preferring to drop more defenders into coverage. Will they employ that same strategy this time?
Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen was 14-of-27 for 122 yards through the air with two TDs and one interception. Stefon Diggs is Allen's primary target, and another choice is former Pittsburg State wide receiver John Brown.
Many in the Kingdom — especially the gamblers — are concerned that the Chiefs aren’t scoring as many points this season, and their last eight victories have been by single digits. But isn’t that the sign of a good team, a team that finds a way to win close games?
And, much like last year’s run to the Super Bowl and the Lombardi Trophy, the Chiefs’ defense has played better in the latter stages of the season.
The Chiefs are favored by 3 points, and if Mahomes is on the field, the Chiefs are hard to beat.
Chiefs 34, Bills 23
JIM HENRY is sports editor of The Globe and receives correspondence at jhenry@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Jim_Henry53.
