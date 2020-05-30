The 2019-20 high school sports season certainly got off to a great start.
By the numbers concerning teams, four from Southwest Missouri advanced to football state championship games, three from the area reached the basketball state semifinals, two wrestling powers added to their collection of state championships and one soccer team earned its first state plaque.
But then in mid-March, the world changed.
Prep sports came to a complete halt because of threats associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Carl Junction girls, Galena boys and Frontenac girls basketball teams advanced to the semifinal round of state play, but none got the chance to play again.
Then the state high school activities associations canceled all spring sports seasons — Kansas and Oklahoma much sooner than Missouri, which held out hope to play until the governor announced on April 9 that schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year.
And just like that, Monett senior Kaesha George saw her chance to win a third straight javelin title and raise her all-class state record disappear. Joplin's Zach Westmoreland, Sarcoxie's Nate Baldwin and East Newton's 4x800 relay team of Kelton Sorrell, Camden Lazure, Jacob Bennion and Gabe Bergen also lost their opportunity to defend state track and field titles.
Presten Richardson of Miller didn't get to defend his state golf title, and the Thomas Jefferson and Joplin boys tennis teams and Mount Vernon spring softball team didn't get to attempt to return to the state semifinals.
In Kansas, the St. Mary's Colgan and Frontenac softball teams couldn't defend their state titles, and track and field standouts Matti Price from Riverton and Faith Turner and Lakin Robinson from Pittsburg couldn't repeat after strong performances last year.
Speaking of strong performances, Jessica Roberts of Fairland was the defending Oklahoma state champion in the 100 meters, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles but never got a chance this spring.
And it wasn't limited to sports. Proms and graduations were canceled, rescheduled or altered.
Of course, all these stoppages were unpopular, but hopefully everyone realizes they were needed for the safety of all involved — and even those not involved.
Thinking back, there were some outstanding individual and team performances.
For starters, there were not one but two Gatorade Athlete of the Year winners — Joplin's Isaiah Davis in football and Carl Junction's Katie Scott in basketball. Davis totaled 2,283 yards and 45 touchdowns, and Scott averaged 21.7 points and 11.4 rebounds. Both have signed with NCAA Division I schools — Davis with South Dakota State and Scott with Grand Canyon.
Emmy Colin of College Heights Christian School and Terrell Kabala of Webb City are the Wendell Redden Athletes of the Year, named after the former Globe sports editor. Colin, a true multi-sport athlete, helped the Cougars win conference titles in volleyball and basketball. Kabala was a standout on Webb City's state championship football team and state quarterfinal basketball team.
Carthage and Webb City captured football state titles — the first for the Tigers and state-record 15th for the Cardinals. While Webb City cruised to a 48-0 decision, Carthage won 27-21 in overtime on the game's final play.
Joplin and Cassville fell short in their championship bids. The Eagles won the Central Ozark Conference title in their second year in the league before losing to DeSmet in the title game. Cassville's postseason run included consecutive victories over 2019 state champs Blair Oaks and Trinity Catholic before falling to Odessa.
Also during the fall, Nevada junior Ben Hines became a swimming champion in two events for the second straight year, Joplin's Alex Crawford and Carthage's Brayden Cole claimed their first swimming title, and Neosho wound up fourth in boys soccer after reaching the semifinals for the first time.
In Southeast Kansas, Cormick Logue of Girard won the Class 4A cross country championship, adding to the family's collection. Ironically, older sister Cailie, a four-time prep cross country champion who now runs at Iowa State, won the Big 12 Conference meet on the same day.
The winter season had a familiar site — Neosho and Monett successfully defending wrestling team state titles. It was the ninth title in 11 years for the Wildcats, who crowned champions Kolton Sanders, Cayden Auch, Jeremiah Larson and Drayke Perry.
Joey Semerad and Harrison Merriman were Monett's state champs, and Jesse Cassatt of Carl Junction also won a state title.
In the last three years, the athletic accomplishments were recognized at a banquet in June, but like so many other events, it had to be canceled.
The world changed.
JIM HENRY is sports editor of the Globe and receives correspondence at jhenry@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Jim_Henry53.
2019-20 Globe Athletes of Year
Wendell Redden Girls Athlete of Year: Emmy Colin, College Heights Christian
Wendell Redden Boys Athlete of Year: Terrell Kabala, Webb City
Girls Tennis: Astrid Cardenas, Joplin
Boys Swimming: Ben Hines, Nevada
Girls Golf: Jenna Teeter, Carl Junction
Boys Soccer: Diego Vargas, Neosho
Girls Cross Country: Jenari Lopez, Carthage
Boys Cross Country: Haddon Spikereit, Webb City
Fall Softball: Haidyn Berry, Webb City
Volleyball: Alexa Boyle, Carthage
Football: Isaiah Davis, Joplin
Girls Swimming: Meghan Watson, Lamar
Girls Wrestling: Abbie Jones, Labette County
Boys Wrestling: Joey Semerad, Monett
Girls Basketball: Katie Scott, Carl Junction
Boys Basketball: Gavyn Elkamil, Pittsburg
2019-20 Globe Athletes of Week
Sept. 8: Rita Santillan, McDonald County softball
Zach Jones, Mount Vernon football
Sept. 15: Astrid Cardenas, Joplin tennis
Zach Westmoreland, Joplin football
Sept. 22: Kaesha George, Monett softball
Drew Patterson, Carl Junction football
Sept. 29: Jenna Teeter, Carl Junction golf
Thomas Hershewe, Thomas Jefferson soccer
Oct. 6: Salma Lewis, Carl Junction volleyball
Max Schnelle, Lockwood football
Oct. 13: Haidyn Berry, Webb City softball
Blake Tash, Joplin football
Oct. 20: Lily Allman, McDonald County golf
Alex Crawford, Joplin swimming
Oct. 27: Chelsea Beville, Seneca softball
Marcus Huntley, Carthage football
Nov. 3: Alexa Boyle, Carthage volleyball
Trey Wilson, Seneca football
Nov. 10: Jenari Lopez, Carthage cross country
Zach Westmoreland, Joplin football
Nov. 17: Kiersten Potter, Lamar cross country
Isaiah Davis, Joplin football
Nov. 24: Ben Hines, Nevada swimming
Brayden Cole, Carthage swimming
Alex Crawford, Joplin swimming
Dec. 1: Grace Bishop, College Heights basketball
Tyler Mueller, Carthage football
Dec. 8: Kayleigh Teeter, McAuley Catholic basketball
Treghan Parker, Webb City football
Dec. 15: Katie Scott, Carl Junction basketball
Kade Hicks, Webb City football
Dec. 22: Karsyn Youngblood, Columbus basketball
Patrick Cassidy, Columbus basketball
Dec. 29: Calli Beshore, Nevada basketball
Luke Gall, Carthage wrestling
Jan. 5: Lacy Stokes, Mount Vernon basketball
Landon Austin, Neosho basketball
Jan. 12: Meghan Watson, Lamar swimming
Jacob Bogar, College Heights basketball
Jan. 19: Annette Ramirez, Sarcoxie basketball
Dalton Gayman, Nevada basketball
Jan. 26: Kristin Bruegel, Seneca wrestling
Cayden Auch, Neosho wrestling
Feb. 2: Dani Wrensch, Carl Junction basketball
Arlo Stump, Golden City basketball
Feb. 9: Caroline Martucci, Thomas Jefferson swimming
Jayce Taylor, Diamond wrestling
Feb. 16: Katie Scott, Carl Junction basketball
Brett Sarwinski, Galena basketball
Feb. 23: Kaesha George, Monett basketball
Gavyn Elkamil, Pittsburg basketball
March 1: Claire Pritchett, Nevada wrestling
Joey Semerad, Monett wrestling
March 8: Kennedy DeRuy, McAuley Catholic basketball
Terrell Kabala, Webb City basketball
March 15: Claudia Hadlock, Miller basketball
Chain Parrill, Golden City basketball
March 22: Destiny Buerge, Carl Junction basketball
Tanner Rogers, Webb City basketball
