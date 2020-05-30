The 2019-20 high school sports season certainly got off to a great start.

By the numbers concerning teams, four from Southwest Missouri advanced to football state championship games, three from the area reached the basketball state semifinals, two wrestling powers added to their collection of state championships and one soccer team earned its first state plaque.

But then in mid-March, the world changed.

Prep sports came to a complete halt because of threats associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Carl Junction girls, Galena boys and Frontenac girls basketball teams advanced to the semifinal round of state play, but none got the chance to play again.

Then the state high school activities associations canceled all spring sports seasons — Kansas and Oklahoma much sooner than Missouri, which held out hope to play until the governor announced on April 9 that schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year.

And just like that, Monett senior Kaesha George saw her chance to win a third straight javelin title and raise her all-class state record disappear. Joplin's Zach Westmoreland, Sarcoxie's Nate Baldwin and East Newton's 4x800 relay team of Kelton Sorrell, Camden Lazure, Jacob Bennion and Gabe Bergen also lost their opportunity to defend state track and field titles.

Presten Richardson of Miller didn't get to defend his state golf title, and the Thomas Jefferson and Joplin boys tennis teams and Mount Vernon spring softball team didn't get to attempt to return to the state semifinals.

In Kansas, the St. Mary's Colgan and Frontenac softball teams couldn't defend their state titles, and track and field standouts Matti Price from Riverton and Faith Turner and Lakin Robinson from Pittsburg couldn't repeat after strong performances last year.

Speaking of strong performances, Jessica Roberts of Fairland was the defending Oklahoma state champion in the 100 meters, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles but never got a chance this spring.

And it wasn't limited to sports. Proms and graduations were canceled, rescheduled or altered.

Of course, all these stoppages were unpopular, but hopefully everyone realizes they were needed for the safety of all involved — and even those not involved.

Thinking back, there were some outstanding individual and team performances.

For starters, there were not one but two Gatorade Athlete of the Year winners — Joplin's Isaiah Davis in football and Carl Junction's Katie Scott in basketball. Davis totaled 2,283 yards and 45 touchdowns, and Scott averaged 21.7 points and 11.4 rebounds. Both have signed with NCAA Division I schools — Davis with South Dakota State and Scott with Grand Canyon.

Emmy Colin of College Heights Christian School and Terrell Kabala of Webb City are the Wendell Redden Athletes of the Year, named after the former Globe sports editor. Colin, a true multi-sport athlete, helped the Cougars win conference titles in volleyball and basketball. Kabala was a standout on Webb City's state championship football team and state quarterfinal basketball team.

Carthage and Webb City captured football state titles — the first for the Tigers and state-record 15th for the Cardinals. While Webb City cruised to a 48-0 decision, Carthage won 27-21 in overtime on the game's final play.

Joplin and Cassville fell short in their championship bids. The Eagles won the Central Ozark Conference title in their second year in the league before losing to DeSmet in the title game. Cassville's postseason run included consecutive victories over 2019 state champs Blair Oaks and Trinity Catholic before falling to Odessa.

Also during the fall, Nevada junior Ben Hines became a swimming champion in two events for the second straight year, Joplin's Alex Crawford and Carthage's Brayden Cole claimed their first swimming title, and Neosho wound up fourth in boys soccer after reaching the semifinals for the first time.

In Southeast Kansas, Cormick Logue of Girard won the Class 4A cross country championship, adding to the family's collection. Ironically, older sister Cailie, a four-time prep cross country champion who now runs at Iowa State, won the Big 12 Conference meet on the same day.

The winter season had a familiar site — Neosho and Monett successfully defending wrestling team state titles. It was the ninth title in 11 years for the Wildcats, who crowned champions Kolton Sanders, Cayden Auch, Jeremiah Larson and Drayke Perry.

Joey Semerad and Harrison Merriman were Monett's state champs, and Jesse Cassatt of Carl Junction also won a state title.

In the last three years, the athletic accomplishments were recognized at a banquet in June, but like so many other events, it had to be canceled.

The world changed.

JIM HENRY is sports editor of the Globe and receives correspondence at jhenry@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Jim_Henry53.

2019-20 Globe Athletes of Year

Wendell Redden Girls Athlete of Year: Emmy Colin, College Heights Christian

Wendell Redden Boys Athlete of Year: Terrell Kabala, Webb City

Girls Tennis: Astrid Cardenas, Joplin

Boys Swimming: Ben Hines, Nevada

Girls Golf: Jenna Teeter, Carl Junction

Boys Soccer: Diego Vargas, Neosho

Girls Cross Country: Jenari Lopez, Carthage

Boys Cross Country: Haddon Spikereit, Webb City

Fall Softball: Haidyn Berry, Webb City

Volleyball: Alexa Boyle, Carthage

Football: Isaiah Davis, Joplin

Girls Swimming: Meghan Watson, Lamar

Girls Wrestling: Abbie Jones, Labette County

Boys Wrestling: Joey Semerad, Monett

Girls Basketball: Katie Scott, Carl Junction

Boys Basketball: Gavyn Elkamil, Pittsburg

2019-20 Globe Athletes of Week

Sept. 8: Rita Santillan, McDonald County softball

Zach Jones, Mount Vernon football

Sept. 15: Astrid Cardenas, Joplin tennis

Zach Westmoreland, Joplin football

Sept. 22: Kaesha George, Monett softball

Drew Patterson, Carl Junction football

Sept. 29: Jenna Teeter, Carl Junction golf

Thomas Hershewe, Thomas Jefferson soccer

Oct. 6: Salma Lewis, Carl Junction volleyball

Max Schnelle, Lockwood football

Oct. 13: Haidyn Berry, Webb City softball

Blake Tash, Joplin football

Oct. 20: Lily Allman, McDonald County golf

Alex Crawford, Joplin swimming

Oct. 27: Chelsea Beville, Seneca softball

Marcus Huntley, Carthage football

Nov. 3: Alexa Boyle, Carthage volleyball

Trey Wilson, Seneca football

Nov. 10: Jenari Lopez, Carthage cross country

Zach Westmoreland, Joplin football

Nov. 17: Kiersten Potter, Lamar cross country

Isaiah Davis, Joplin football

Nov. 24: Ben Hines, Nevada swimming

Brayden Cole, Carthage swimming

Alex Crawford, Joplin swimming

Dec. 1: Grace Bishop, College Heights basketball

Tyler Mueller, Carthage football

Dec. 8: Kayleigh Teeter, McAuley Catholic basketball

Treghan Parker, Webb City football

Dec. 15: Katie Scott, Carl Junction basketball

Kade Hicks, Webb City football

Dec. 22: Karsyn Youngblood, Columbus basketball

Patrick Cassidy, Columbus basketball

Dec. 29: Calli Beshore, Nevada basketball

Luke Gall, Carthage wrestling

Jan. 5: Lacy Stokes, Mount Vernon basketball

Landon Austin, Neosho basketball

Jan. 12: Meghan Watson, Lamar swimming

Jacob Bogar, College Heights basketball

Jan. 19: Annette Ramirez, Sarcoxie basketball

Dalton Gayman, Nevada basketball

Jan. 26: Kristin Bruegel, Seneca wrestling

Cayden Auch, Neosho wrestling

Feb. 2: Dani Wrensch, Carl Junction basketball

Arlo Stump, Golden City basketball

Feb. 9: Caroline Martucci, Thomas Jefferson swimming

Jayce Taylor, Diamond wrestling

Feb. 16: Katie Scott, Carl Junction basketball

Brett Sarwinski, Galena basketball

Feb. 23: Kaesha George, Monett basketball

Gavyn Elkamil, Pittsburg basketball

March 1: Claire Pritchett, Nevada wrestling

Joey Semerad, Monett wrestling

March 8: Kennedy DeRuy, McAuley Catholic basketball

Terrell Kabala, Webb City basketball

March 15: Claudia Hadlock, Miller basketball

Chain Parrill, Golden City basketball

March 22: Destiny Buerge, Carl Junction basketball

Tanner Rogers, Webb City basketball

