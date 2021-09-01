This comes a few years earlier than originally planned, but sometimes opportunity knocks at the perfect time.
So this is my farewell column as the Globe sports editor. I've accepted an offer to be the sports editor at the Morning Sun in Pittsburg, Kansas.
A group of 18 local investors purchased the Morning Sun from Gatehouse/Gannett, and their goal is to return the paper to its former glory days filled with local copy. As the leader of a four-person sports department, I look forward to the challenge, plus I already live in Pittsburg. So I welcome the five-minute drive home from the office instead of the 35-minute, be-on-the-lookout-for-deer trip on Highway 171 in the middle of the night five nights a week.
It's been a 39-year career at the Globe from 1978-2003 and then 2007 to Labor Day.
Starting down memory lane, the Globe gave me the opportunity to cover eight World Series games and one Little League World Series trip in 2015, checking that item off my bucket list.
My longest beat was Missouri Southern men's basketball starting in 1985, and who will ever forget the 1999-2000 season when the Lions christened the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center and advanced to the NCAA Division II semifinals.
I was there for the Lions' 1992 softball national championship run and can still see coach Pat Lipira climbing the fence in front of the dugout as shortstop Katrina Marshall began turning the game-ending, championship-winning double play.
High school championship events ... you pick a sport and I probably covered it. I promise you that the state track and field meet and Day 2 of the state wrestling tournament are the most challenging for writers on deadline.
I've had the opportunity to work with numerous talented sports writers at the Globe, of course led by Wendell Redden and Anvil Welch — half of the Mount Rushmore of Southwest Missouri sports writers.
Wendell hired me in 1978 thanks to a recommendation from Anvil. And since I am the last remaining sports writer who Wendell hired, the Wendell Redden Era is now officially over after 70 years -- 1951 through 2021.
Anvil and I made several trips together, including Thanksgiving weekend 1986 to the Adams Mark in Kansas City. Anvil was covering Seneca's state championship football game across the street at Arrowhead Stadium while I went to Lawrence to cover Baxter Springs' state title game.
I actually went to Springfield that Friday to cover a Missouri Southern basketball game before going to KC. By the time I arrived at the hotel, Anvil had already discovered the convenience -- but not yet the expense -- of room service. I'm still laughing.
A career highlight came in 1982 when the Globe sent golf columnist Clair Goodwin and me to Tulsa for the entire week to cover the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club.
During a practice round, I joined Arnie's Army and followed him the entire 18 holes. After the round was over, I was interviewing him outside the clubhouse when a television reporter came over and said, "Arnold, we're ready for you now."
Arnold looked at the reporter and said, "I'll be over just as soon as Jim is finished with me."
Yes, Arnold Palmer called me by my name.
I'll miss all the friendships and acquaintances I've made while covering local golf tournaments. Among all of the tournaments at Briarbrook, Twin Hills, Schifferdecker and Loma Linda/Eagle Creek, one moment stands out.
It was Saturday during the second round of the Briarbrook Invitational. Children of Briarbrook members were used as forecaddies to help find the golf ball should it miss the fairway, and those kids anxiously awaited errant shots and more importantly the ensuing tip.
On the 18th hole, a group that I was following had a player hit the ball into the trees to the right of the fairway. As the player approached the forecaddie, he apologized for hitting the ball so close to him.
"That's OK. I've already been hit once today," the boy replied.
"Oh, no," the golfer said. "On the fly?"
"No," he said. "Up here on the shoulder."
After investing 39 years, you can bet that I will keep an eye on the happenings in Southwest Missouri high schools as well as Missouri Southern, Ozark Christian College and Crowder. And if you want to keep an eye on me, follow me on Twitter at @Jim_Henry53.
JIM HENRY is sports editor at the Globe for three more days and receives correspondence at jhenry@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Jim_Henry53.
