With the Major League Baseball season still on hold because of COVID-19, baseball fans are doing anything they can to whet their appetite.
Social media is filled with all kinds of lists, whether it be someone's favorite players, the best players at each position or the best all-time lineup for each team.
The Four-State Area has produced its share of major league talent, including a member of the first Hall of Fame class, a pitcher with a remarkable All-Star Game, Triple Crown winners both batting and pitching, four Most Valuable Players and a World Series MVP.
All of these players have some connection to the Four-State Area through their place of birth or high school graduations.
Here's the lineup, starting with a pair of aces who spent their entire career with one team:
Walter Johnson, RHP
"Big Train" Johnson played all 21 seasons for the Washington Senators from 1907-1927 and recorded some eye-popping numbers.
His 417 victories are second behind Cy Young's 511, and his 110 shutouts are an MLB record that likely will never be broken. His earned run average was 2.17, and his 3,508 career strikeouts stood as the record until 1983 when Steve Carlton, Nolan Ryan and Gaylord Perry all passed him. He posted his 3,000th strikeout on July 22, 1923, and no other pitcher reached that mark until the Cardinals' Bob Gibson on July 17, 1974.
He was born in Humboldt, Kansas, and the stadium there bears his name. The family moved to California when he was 14.
He won the pitcher's American League Triple Crown (wins, strikeouts, earned run average) in 1913, 1918 and 1924 — he was MVP in '13 and '24 — and he led the league in strikeouts 12 times, wins six times and ERA five times.
He was one of the "Five Immortals" in 1936 as he joined Ty Cobb, Christy Mathewson, Babe Ruth and Honus Wagner as the first players chosen for the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Carl Hubbell, LHP
Hubbell was a dominant National League pitcher for New York Giants from 1928-43.
He is most remembered for his performance in the 1934 All-Star Game when he struck out five future Hall of Famers in a row — Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Jimmie Foxx, Al Simmons and Joe Cronin.
Using the screwball as his primary pitch, Hubbell won 253 games, struck out 1,677 batters and had an earned run average of 2.98. He was a nine-time All-Star, and he had two complete-game victories when the Giants won the 1933 World Series, including a 2-1, 11-inning triumph in Game 4.
Hubbell, who was born in Carthage and raised in Meeker, Oklahoma, also won a record 24 straight games — 16 to end 1936 and 8 to start 1937 — the longest streak in MLB history. He was a unanimous pick as MVP in 1936, and his first MVP came three years earlier when he led the NL in wins and ERA.
Ray Mueller, C
Mueller, who graduated from Pittsburg High School, is the cousin of Don Gutteridge, an infielder and later coach and manager.
Mueller hit .252 with 56 homers and 373 runs batted in during a career that was interrupted by World War II. In fact, Mueller's streak of 233 consecutive games at catcher with the Cincinnati Reds began just past the midway point of the 1943 season and ended in 1946 after returning from the war.
Defense was a strength for Mueller, who led National League catchers three times in assists. His career 51.91% caught-stealing mark ranks seventh in baseball history. Roy Campanella is first at 57.4%.
Donn Clendenon, 1B
It certainly was an unusual 1969 postseason for Clendenon.
He did not play in the Mets' three-game sweep over Atlanta in the National League Championship Series. But in the World Series he batted .357 (5-for-14) with three homers, four RBI and was named Most Valuable Player as the Miracle Mets beat favored Baltimore in five games.
He hit homers to give the Mets early 1-0 leads in Game 2 and Game 4, and his two-run shot ignited a comeback in Game 5 as the Mets prevailed 5-3.
Born in Neosho, Clendenon went to high school in Atlanta and attended Morehouse College where he was a four-year letterman in football, basketball and baseball. He turned down contract offers from the Cleveland Browns and Harlem Globetrotters and began a career as a fourth-grade teacher.
He signed with Pittsburgh after attending a Pirates tryout camp in 1957. He also played for Montreal and St. Louis in a 12-year career, batting .274 with 159 homers and 682 RBI.
George Grantham, 2B
Grantham batted at least .300 for eight consecutive season (1924-31) and hit .302 for his career with 105 homers and 712 RBI.
He played for the Cubs (1922-25), Pirates (1925-31) and Reds (1932-33). He stole 43 bases for the Cubs in 1923, his first full year in the majors. His best year was with the Pirates in 1930 when he batted .324 and set career highs in hits (179), RBI (99) and runs (120). He hit .364 in the 1927 World Series when the Pirates lost to the mighty New York Yankees.
Born in Galena, Kansas, he graduated from Flagstaff (Ariz.) High School.
Bill Russell, SS
Born and raised in Pittsburg, Russell holds the record with 2,181 games played for the Los Angeles Dodgers. It ranks second in franchise history behind Zack Wheat, who played 2,322 games for the Brooklyn Dodgers from 1909-26.
Russell began his Dodger career in the outfield as Maury Wills was the shortstop. Russell played one year at second base before becoming the shortstop in 1972, and he was later joined by first baseman Steve Garvey, second baseman Davey Lopes and third baseman Ron Cey to comprise the Dodgers' infield for eight consecutive years.
Russell had 46 home runs and 627 RBI in 18 seasons, and he batted .263 in both the regular season and in 23 World Series games. He had 11 hits and a .423 average in the 1978 World Series when the Dodgers lost to the Yankees.
He later managed the Dodgers from 1996-98, posting a 173-149 record.
Ken Boyer, 3B
One of three brothers from Alba to reach the major leagues, Boyer had some big moments in 1964.
He won the National League Most Valuable Player award after batting .295 with 24 home runs and a league-high 119 runs batted in as the Cardinals got hot late in the season and won the pennant on the final day.
The Cardinals played the Yankees in the '64 Series, and younger brother Clete was the Yankees' third baseman. In Game 4 the Cardinals trailed 3-0 before Ken slugged a grand slam to left field off lefty Al Downing in the sixth inning to lift the Cards to a 4-3 victory. Then in Game 7 both brothers homered — the only time that has happened in the same Series game — and Ken also had a double and three runs scored as the Cardinals won 7-5 for their first title since 1946.
Boyer, who played for the Mets, White Sox and Dodgers to conclude a 15-year career, had 255 homers with the Cardinals — the most by a right-handed hitter until Albert Pujols broke that mark in 2007. Boyer ended with a .287 average, 282 homers and 1,141 RBI.
He later managed the Cardinals from 1978-80, posting a 166-190 record.
Pat Burrell, LF
World Series titles with the Phillies in 2008 and Giants in 2010 highlighted Burrell's 12-year career.
Born in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, Burrell went to high school in California and college at Miami, winning the 1998 Golden Spikes Award as the top college player. He was the No. 1 overall pick by the Phillies in the 1998 draft.
Burrell hit 27 homers in 2001 in his first full year in the majors — the first of eight straight seasons with at least 20 homers. He belted a career-best 37 homers in 2002, and he hit 33 in 2008 as the Phillies won the World Series.
After the World Series, he signed a free agent deal with Tampa Bay. He struggled as the Rays' designated hitter and was released early in the 2010 season. He was signed a few days later by San Francisco and hit 18 homers in 96 games to help the Giants to the World Series crown.
A foot injury the next season ended his career with a .253 average, 292 homers and 976 runs batted in.
Mickey Mantle, CF
The most famous player from this area, the "Commerce Comet" spent some time in the minors with Independence (Kan.) and the Joplin Miners before playing his entire MLB career with the Yankees (1951-68).
Mantle was known for his ability to hit for average and with power, ending a Hall of Fame career with a .298 average, 536 home runs and 1,509 runs batted in. He won the American League Triple Crown in 1956, batting .353 with 52 homers and 130 RBI.
He played in 20 All-Star Games, won three Most Valuable Player awards and helped the Yankees win seven World Series. He still holds World Series career records for home runs (18), RBI (40), runs (42), walks (43) and total bases (123).
Mantle was born in Spavinaw, Oklahoma, but his family moved to Commerce when he was 4. His switch hitting began early as his father pitched to him right-handed and his grandfather threw left-handed.
In 1950 with the Miners, Mantle won the Western Association batting title with a .383 average. He also had 26 homers and 136 RBI, but he struggled defensively at shortstop, which led to his switch to the outfield with the Yankees.
Jim Beauchamp, RF
Beauchamp had quite the uniform collection as he played for nine teams in 10 years, including both the Colt .45s (1964) and Astros (1965) in Houston and the Braves in both Milwaukee (1965) and Atlanta (1967).
He also played for the Cardinals in two stints, Reds, Astros again and Mets from 1963-73. He hit .231 with 14 homers and 90 RBI in his career, but he posted some big power numbers in the minor leagues. His best season was in 1963 with Double-A Tulsa — 95 runs scored, 35 doubles, 10 triples, 31 homers, 105 RBI and .337 average.
After his career, Beauchamp managed in the minor leagues for 15 years before becoming the Atlanta Braves' bench coach under Bobby Cox from 1991-2001 when the Braves won 10 division titles and made five World Series appearances, winning in 1995 over the Indians.
Beauchamp attended Grove High School and Oklahoma State before being signed by the Cardinals in 1957. Grove renamed its baseball field "Jim Beauchamp Field" almost 50 years after his graduation.
Adam LaRoche, DH
Baseball is a family affair as LaRoche played for his uncle, Dave Regan, at Fort Scott High School and his father, Dave, at Fort Scott Community College.
LaRoche was a rookie with the Braves in 2004 and also played for Pittsburgh, Boston, Atlanta again, Arizona, Washington and the Chicago White Sox in a 12-year career. He batted .260 with 255 home runs and 882 runs batted in.
His best year was with Washington in 2012 when he high a career-high 33 homers and tied his RBI best with 100. He also earned his first Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award.
Don Gutteridge, manager
Gutteridge was 109-172 as the Chicago White Sox manager in 1969-70, getting the job by default. After Al Lopez resigned because of illness in May, none of the other coaches wanted the job, and they told Gutteridge they would stay if he took the job.
Gutteridge also was a coach for the White Sox from 1955-66 and '68-69. The "Go-Go Sox" won the American League pennant in 1959.
Gutteridge, like his cousin Ray Mueller a Pittsburg product, played infield for 12 seasons, including stints in St. Louis with the Cardinals' Gas House Gang and later the Browns. He was the first batter for the Browns in the 1944 all-St. Louis World Series, won by the Cardinals.
He batted .256 for his career with 39 homers and 391 RBI. He also lost to the Cardinals in the 1946 World Series when he played for the Red Sox.
Coaches
Cloyd Boyer, the oldest of the brothers, served as pitching coach for the Yankees in 1975, the Braves from 1978-81 and the Royals from 1982-83.
Alan Cockrell, a graduate of Joplin Parkwood High School, split 10 seasons as a hitting coach among the Mariners, Rockies and Yankees.
Also of note, Joplin high graduate Steve Luebber and Joplin Memorial product Kevin Bradshaw have been minor league coaches or managers for the last 36 and 31 years, respectively.
JIM HENRY is executive sports editor of the Globe and receives correspondence at jhenry@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Jim_Henry53.
