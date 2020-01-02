It becomes more evident each year that college football on New Year's Day isn't as big as it used to be.
And the blame lies strictly on college football.
Ever since college football went to the four-team playoff format, the two bowl games that served as the semifinal sites have drawn the most attention. This year the semifinal games came on Saturday, Dec. 28, and saw No. 1 LSU demolish Oklahoma 63-28 in the Peach Bowl and No. 3 Clemson rally past No. 2 Ohio State 29-23 in the Fiesta Bowl.
Those two teams — Geaux Tigers vs. Go Tigers — clash in the championship game on Jan. 13 in New Orleans.
But because those two games were played four days earlier, interest in the New Year's Day games was minimal in comparison.
Among the story lines on Wednesday,
• Can Michigan beat a good team (no, Alabama 35-16 in the Citrus Bowl);
• Can Minnesota put the finishing touches on a great season (yes, 31-24 victory over Auburn in the Outback Bowl);
• Can the Big Ten beat the Pac-12/Pac-10 in consecutive years in the Rose Bowl for the first time since 1999 (no, Oregon beats Wisconsin 28-27).
Yes, those three games, along with the Sugar Bowl between Baylor and Georgia, the Big 12 and SEC championship game losers, respectively, are good matchups. But imagine if Alabama-Michigan and Oregon-Wisconsin were part of an eight-team playoff, then nationwide interest would increase dramatically.
Another reason for the declining interest is fans might have satisfied their college bowl appetite. By the time 2019 ended, 31 bowl games had been played, and there are six more bowl games starting today and continuing through the national championship game.
That's a total of 41 bowl games this year. By comparison, there were fewer than 10 bowl games most years until the late 1960s, and Jan. 1 marked the end of the bowl season except for all-star games.
Back then, Jan. 1 college football consisted of the Cotton Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Rose Bowl and Orange Bowl, and one or two of these games usually determined the national champion. When the Sugar Bowl went to New Year's Eve for a short time in the early 1970s and the Orange Bowl moved to a night game, the schedule could not have been set up better for fans.
There's an easy way to bring back interest in college football to kick off the new year. Put the two playoff semifinal games on Jan. 1 instead of late December. That would also shorten everyone's wait — players, coaches and fans — for the championship game.
WORKING THE ROSE BOWL
The media delegation at the Rose Bowl on Wednesday included two former weekend sports anchors for Joplin television stations.
Hayden Herrera, sports anchor at KMTR NBC 16 in Springfield, Oregon, covers the Oregon Ducks. He is a former weekend sports anchor at KSN.
George Balekji covers the Wisconsin Badgers for WMTV NBC 15 in Madison. He is a former weekend sports anchor at KODE.
JIM HENRY is Executive Sports Editor of The Globe
