During the summer the possibility of just starting a high school football season was in doubt, thanks to COVID-19.
But the season did start, and here we are in the final week of the regular season for Missouri and Kansas schools. That alone makes the season a roaring success, regardless of season records.
Yes, there have been problems along the way. Games have been usually canceled — sometimes postponed — every week of the season because players and/or coaches have either tested positive for the coronavirus or placed in quarantine after contact tracing. Any hand-written schedule in any sport has been done in pencil, not ink.
On Wednesday, Parkview became the first school in Missouri that started a season to announce that it is canceling the remainder of the season — Friday night's game against Lebanon and next week's district opener.
All the game cancelations have caused discrepancies in schedules and conference standings. Teams battling for league titles have not played the same number of games, so how should championship trophies be awarded.
Take the Central Ozark Conference. Through eight weeks it has played every game except one, but that one game — Carthage at Webb City was canceled on Sept. 18 — certainly has championship implications.
With one game remaining, Carthage tops the COC standings with a 7-0 record, followed by Nixa at 7-1 and Webb City at 6-1. The schedule gods have produced a dandy finale on Friday night when Nixa visits Carthage while Webb City entertains Willard (2-6).
If Carthage beats Nixa, the Tigers should be crowned conference champions. They beat every team that they played, and it's not like they played only half or two-thirds of the schedule. They did not play one game.
But if Nixa defeats Carthage, that's another set of problems. That would leave Nixa at 8-1 and Carthage and Webb City at 7-1 if the Cardinals beat Willard.
Under this scenario, the teams should be declared tri-champions. No. 1, Webb City did beat Nixa 28-0, and No. 2, Carthage and Webb City should not be penalized for playing one less game for reasons out of their control.
Others say Carthage and Webb City are on a collision course toward the Class 5 District 6 championship game in three weeks and let that game also decide conference standings. That's not fair to either team. And whether it's good or not, conference titles have become less important that postseason performances through the years.
The coronavirus has caused more problems with the two Big 8 Conference division races, particularly the West Division.
With one game left, Cassville sits in first place with a 4-1 division record, followed by Lamar at 3-1 and McDonald County at 2-1. Games on Friday night match McDonald County at Cassville and East Newton (1-3) at Lamar.
Obviously the Cassville-McDonald County outcome will reduce the one-loss teams by one, and Lamar is the favorite over East Newton. If Lamar wins, that leaves the Tigers at 4-1 along with either Cassville at 5-1 or McDonald County at 3-1.
Again, co-champions should be declared no matter what teams are involved. And given the fact that Lamar beat Cassville and McDonald County beat Lamar, that's more reason for two titles awarded.
The purists will say titles should be given based on winning percentage. Period. But I say because of unforeseen circumstances, modification should be made to determine champions. Besides, it's 2020. What's one more change.
LET 'EM ALL PLAY
Oklahoma has modified its high school football playoff format.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association announced on Tuesday that all schools can participate in the playoffs if they desired.
According to an OSSAA release, "the cancellations of multiple games during the regular season has caused a concern regarding the accuracy of seedings of each district entering the playoff series. Schools needed to make up multiple canceled contests and the concerns from member schools regarding playing multiple games in a short time frame was also a factor to considering multiplying the current OSSAA plan. Adding a play-in round so that all schools may qualify for the playoff series can address potential inaccuracies in the seeding process."
By taking every team from a district instead of the top-4, a play-in round would be added the weekend of Nov. 13. These games would be paired between two districts — 1 and 2, 3 and 4, 5 and 6, 7 and 8 — in a 1 vs. 8, 2 vs. 7, 3 vs. 6 and 4 vs. 5 format.
Games could be played on Thursday, Friday or Saturday, partly depending on the availability of officiating crews.
And teams do not have to participate. The deadline to opt out is noon on Nov. 7, the day after the regular season ends.
JIM HENRY is sports editor of the Globe and receives correspondence at jhenry@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Jim_Henry53.
