So far the Joplin Eagles have earned their first Central Ozark Conference football championship — in just their second year in the league — and completed the first undefeated regular season by a Joplin team since the Parkwood Bears in 1983.
The postseason arrives on Friday night when the Eagles play host to Jefferson City, and the Eagles have the opportunity to add another first to their season resume.
They can become the first football team from Joplin to beat the Jays.
Yes, the tradition-rich Jefferson City program is 4-0 against Joplin teams — 1-0 against Parkwood and 3-0 against Joplin High. They have met twice in the regular season and twice in the first round of postseason play.
The first meeting came in the 1979 playoffs at Jefferson City. The Jays had won the state championship the previous three years after Parkwood was the Class 4A state champion in 1975.
Jefferson City beat the Bears by a surprising 6-2 score. Surprising in the fact that Parkwood averaged 37 points per game and Jefferson City almost 30. The Jays limited the Bears to 86 total yards — 50 rushing and 36 passing on just 39 plays.
Jefferson City scored on a short run early in the second quarter and held Parkwood to 14 plays in the first half. The Bears had two scoring opportunities in the third quarter. The first ended on a fourth-down stop at the 7-yard line, but Parkwood quickly got the ball back on a fumble recovery by defensive end Mike Harbit. However, the threat ended when an option pass by Bears wide receiver Terry Wemer was intercepted by George Shorthose at the 2-yard line. After the pick Shorthose, who went on to play at Missouri, took a couple steps backward into the end zone and took a knee for what he thought would be a touchback. However, it was a safety to give the Bears two points, but Parkwood never mounted another threat.
Jefferson City and Joplin played a home-and-home series during the regular season in the first two years after Parkwood and Memorial consolidated. The 1985 game — Jefferson City’s only trip to Junge Field — was by far a more difficult pill to swallow than the ‘79 playoff loss.
In front of a crowd of almost 4,000, Joplin’s swarming defense limited the Jays to three first downs and 78 total yards until the midway point of the fourth quarter. But a fourth-down stop on a quarterback sneak at the Jays’ 37 with about seven minutes left brought life to the Jays, and they later scored twice in a 43-second span for a 14-6 victory.
A three-yard plunge with 4:09 left tied the game, and after a three-and-out by the Joplin offense, a high snap in punt formation resulted in a pass from the end zone that was intercepted and returned five yards for the decisive TD.
Joplin cashed in John Williamson’s interception on the third play of the game at the Jefferson City 20 to take a 6-0 lead on Travis Langevin’s 11-yard run.
The Eagles had 324 total yards but couldn’t expand their early lead. They reached the Jefferson City 12-yard-line twice in the first half and the 2 late in the third quarter but came away empty each time.
Late in the first quarter, Langevin broke into the clear for an apparent 70-yard touchdown sprint, but he pulled a hamstring and was caught at the 13. A holding penalty and three incomplete passes ended the drive. Later, a 20-yard field goal was blocked, Then after the Jays had taken the lead, the Eagles had a 48-yard touchdown pass from Sean Sadler to John Goswick erased by a procedure penalty.
In the rematch in 1986, Jefferson City blanked the Eagles 15-0 on a soggy field.
The most memorable part of this game came when a brief scuffle broke out in front of the Jefferson City bench, and a Jays player was ejected. Then a few days later, the MSHSAA suspended Jays coaching legend Pete Adkins for one game for his part in the scuffle.
That suspension certainly wasn’t forgotten the next year when Joplin went back to Jefferson City for a first-round playoff game. As soon as you entered the city limits, it was obvious that the coach, his team and the entire town were fired up for this game.
In fact, Joplin coach Mickey Heatherly told a Jefferson City television reporter during a live pregame interview, “We’re not coming up here to take over the town. We just want to play a football game.”
Joplin had the game’s first scoring chance, but a third-down quarterback sack led to a 49-yard field goal attempt that was just short. From that point it was all Jays, who outgained the Eagles 318-109 in total offense en route to a 36-0 victory.
Previewing this week’s game, a third consecutive shutout by the Jays doesn’t appear likely with a Joplin offense that has scored at least 35 points every game going against a Jefferson City defense that has given up at least 35 points in its last five games.
Joplin has an opportunity to make more history, but there have been plenty of surprises in this short series.
JIM HENRY is Executive Sports Editor of the Globe and receives correspondence at jhenry@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Jim_Henry53.
