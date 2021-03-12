It's seen and heard all the time around NASCAR.
"Jamie McMurray and his No. 1 Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats Chevrolet won both the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400 in 2010."
But soon we might see college basketball players wearing logos on their uniform, too.
Michigan State announced on Thursday night that starting next year, its basketball program will be known as MSU Spartans Presented by Rocket Mortgage.
Under the new five-year deal, the Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage will expand its current partnership with the university, including more visibility and branding through the Spartans' basketball, football and hockey teams.
"Rocket Mortgage has been a valued partner for years with Michigan State, and we are excited that they are continuing to support our program into the future," Spartans basketball coach Tom Izzo said in a release. "As presenting sponsor of our season, their presence will be an asset as we compete for championships."
The support of many sponsors is vital to the existence of college sports, especially in smaller universities.
Some local colleges would certainly benefit from having a presenting sponsors.
Missouri Southern could have a pair of big-name opportunities — MSSU Lions Presented by MGM Studios and MGM Grand.
Across the state line, there is Pittsburg State University Presented by Gorilla Glue.
And in the northernmost part of the MIAA, we have the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers Presented by Home, Home on the Range.
Elsewhere around Division I, there are some obvious presenting sponsors:
• University of Alabama Presented by Tide;
• University of Florida Presented by Gatorade;
• Syracuse Orange Presented by Tropicana;
• At the suggestion of fellow Globe employee Joe Hadsall and with some spelling changes, LSU Tigers Presented by GeauxPreaux Cameras;
The sponsorships also extend into game broadcasts.
At Missouri Southern, the halftime and final statistics for football and basketball games are brought to you by the Globe.
In baseball games, marketing gurus could have the pitching coach's visits to the mound sponsored by Quik Trip. Grand slams could be sponsored by Denny's, and the seventh-inning stretch could be sponsored by some fitness instructor or equipment company.
There are already logos on NBA uniforms with the Nike swoosh on the front right shoulder of uniforms after it became the uniform and apparel maker for the league in 2017.
Two years ago the NBA announced teams could sell one sponsorship that is featured on the front left shoulder of the jersey. The Oklahoma City Thunder have worn the Love's heart logo since March 2019, increasing exposure for its long-time partner. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores has its headquarters in Oklahoma City, and it has been a partner with the Thunder since the franchise relocated from Seattle in 2008.
European soccer teams and Australian sports teams already have jerseys with logos. And college jerseys may not be far behind.
Of course, there would be numerous possibilities for the USC Trojans.
JIM HENRY is sports editor of the Globe and receives correspondence at jhenry@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Jim_Henry53.
