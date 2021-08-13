It hasn’t been the best year for Major League Baseball.
The season did start on time, and teams have fewer than 60 games remaining. Sixty, of course, was the length of the COVID-19 abbreviated season in 2020.
Normally, baseball is the only game in town from mid-June (after the NBA and NHL playoffs end) through three weeks into July (when NFL training camps open).
But this year the NBA season started late and the playoffs lasted until July 20. Then just a few days later the Summer Olympics began in Tokyo after being postponed for a year.
And on top of all of that, the races for MLB’s six division titles aren’t that great. Only the American League West and National League East have races closer than five games. Not to mention the Cardinals are treading water around .500 and 11 games back in the NL Central, and the Royals are 17 1/2 games out in the AL Central as they began Part 2 of their I-70 Series on Friday night in Kansas City.
And remember, the college football season is less than a month away.
But for one night — Thursday night, Aug. 12 — Major League Baseball had everyone’s attention. and MLB did it right.
Thirty years after the movie “Field of Dreams” was released, MLB played a Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, where the movie was shot. An 8,000-seat stadium was built not too far from the diamond that was featured in the movie.
My fear was all the buildup and pregame festivities would be far greater than the game itself, but the game certainly didn’t disappoint. In fact, the ending could not have been better scripted in Hollywood.
Eight home runs were hit into the corn fields beyond the wall, and the last one was a two-run shot by Tim Anderson in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Chicago White Sox a 9-8 victory over the New York Yankees.
The White Sox took a 7-4 lead into the ninth inning, but the Yankees’ 1-2 punch of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton belted two-run homers to put the Yankees on top 8-7.
The lead didn’t last long as Anderson came through with his game-winner, the 15th walk-off homer in franchise history against the Yankees. The first was by — who else? — Shoeless Joe Jackson, the title character of the book that inspired “Field of Dreams.”
With slightly more than 5.9 million viewers, it was the most-watched regular-season MLB game since 2005. and most of them were tuned in before the first pitch.
Holding a baseball, Kevin Costner appeared out of the corn field and onto the field, gazing around much like he did in the movie.
Moments later, players from the White Sox and Yankees came out of the corn field, and they came by to shake Costner’s hand. The White Sox were wearing throw-back jerseys that would have been even better and more realistic without the Nike Swoosh.
Costner spoke for a little more than two minutes, ending his remarks with “Is this heaven?” ... one of the iconic lines in the movie.
Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said there will be another game in Iowa next August. Cubs manager David Ross hinted that the Cubs would be one team, and hopefully the Cardinals or Royals — both with long-established fan bases in Iowa — will be the other.
