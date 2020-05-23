Reader Charles Nodler submitted some Major League Baseball records he views as unbreakable, and it’s hard to argue against any of them.
“Johnny Vander Meer, the only pitcher to throw back-to-back no-hitters,” Nodler wrote in an email. “You would have to pitch three in a row to break that record. Forty-one wins by Jack Chesbro. Pitchers only get about 37 or 38 starts per season now. Fewest strikeouts by a batter, Joe Sewell. He struck out less in his career than some players do in a season now.”
Yes, it’s highly unlikely any pitcher will throw three consecutive no-hitters. That would require three complete games, and complete games have become almost as rare as a triple play. Only two pitchers had three complete games during the previous two seasons — Shane Bieber of Cleveland and Lucas Giolito of the White Sox, both in 2019.
Johnny Vander Meer, a left-hander, tossed his no-hitters for the Cincinnati Reds in 1938 — his first full season in the majors.
On June 11 he beat the Boston Bees 3-0, walking three batters and striking out four. No baserunner advanced beyond first base.
Four days later in the first-ever night game at Ebbets Field, Vander Meer struggled with his control — eight walks — but still did not allow a hit in a 6-0 decision over the Brooklyn Dodgers. Vander Meer, who fanned seven, walked the bases loaded in the ninth but retired Leo Durocher on a popup to end the game.
The double gems were the highlights of Vander Meer’s 13-year career that saw him post a 119-121 record.
Likewise, Jack Chesbro is known basically for one season.
Forty-one of Chesbro’s 198 wins over 11 seasons came in 1904 for the New York Highlanders. He was 41-12 that season, and his 41 wins and 48 complete games won’t be threatened. Also during that season Chesbro set a franchise record with 14 straight victories — a mark that stood until Roger Clemens broke it in 2001. His 239 strikeouts were another club record until Ron Guidry fanned 248 in 1978.
However, the 1904 season ended on a sour note for Chesbro. In the last game of the season, he threw a wild pitch in the top of the ninth inning, allowing the winning run to score as the Boston Americans (now the Red Sox) beat the Highlanders, costing the New Yorkers not only the game but also the American League pennant.
The official scorer’s decision of a wild pitch was not unanimous. Even after Chesbro’s death in 1931, his widow, with the support of Highlanders manager Clark Griffith, claimed it should have been a passed ball.
Some pitchers won more than 41 games in a season before Chesbro, but baseball historians have labeled 1901 as the start of baseball’s “modern era.” That gives Chesbro the record.
That fact also figures into Joe Sewell’s record as the hardest hitter to strike out in history — once every 62.5 at-bats. “Wee Willie” Keeler fanned once every 63.1 at-bats, but his career began in 1892.
Seward batted .312 during his 14-year career and hit over .300 in 10 seasons. On a sad note, his major-league debut in 1920 came a few days after Cleveland shortstop Ray Chapman was hit in the head by a pitch from the Yankees’ Carl Mays and died a few hours later. It’s the only time a major leaguer has died from an injury received during the game.
In 1,903 games and 8,329 plate appearances, Seward struck out 114 times. Yes, 114. Here are his strikeout totals for his final nine seasons from 1925-33 — 4, 6, 7, 9, 4, 3, 8, 3, 4.
He holds the record of 115 consecutive games without striking out from May 17 through Sept. 19, 1929. He struck out two times in a game just twice — against rookies Cy Warmoth of the Washington Senators in 1923 and Pat Caraway of the Chicago White Sox in 1930.
And possibly even more remarkable, Seward used the same bat in every game of his career. It weighed 40 ounces, and he seasoned it with chewing tobacco and sanded it with a Coke bottle.
At the opposite end of the spectrum, Mickey Mantle, the “Commerce Comet,” struck out 1,710 times, and he walked 1,733 times.
During a press conference at one of his charity golf tournaments at Loma Linda, Mantle said, “A friend told me if I added my walks and strikeouts together, and on an average of 500 plate appearances per season, that’s almost seven years that I didn’t touch the ball.”
