New Missouri Southern football coach Atiba Bradley was almost perfect at his introductory press conference last Wednesday.
But his only mistake was a doozy.
Asked to introduce his family, Bradley introduced his daughters Briauna and Kiara and son Marcus, but he had to be prompted to introduce his wife Jacquelyn. He did much better two days later during an interview on the "Sports Edge" local radio show by mentioning Jacquelyn before their children.
But other than that, things couldn't have gone much better. Bradley's smile was evident from the podium, and most likely there were lots of smiles behind those face masks among the socially distanced fans in attendance.
The MSSU football search committee has hit a home run. Bradley has landed his dream job, and the Lion alumni and fans can't be happier.
Now the work begins, and Bradley realizes there is a lot to be done.
The biggest thing Missouri Southern's football program needs is stability, and it starts at the top.
Since Jon Lantz's nine-year tenure ended in 1997, Missouri Southern has had seven football coaches plus Joe Bettasso twice as the interim. Bart Tatum (2006-13) is the only coach who was here longer than four years. John Ware (2004-05) would have had a longer stay had he not suffered a fatal heart attack in his office midway through his second season.
Unless some school comes along with a boatload of money, Bradley isn't using this job as a stepping stone. He plans to announce his staff this week, and it will include Bettasso, his former college roommate and Madden Football opponent.
"I think what sometimes trips guys up in this profession is they go 'OK, I'm going to go to Missouri Southern for three years and do a great job, then I'm going to Missouri State and do a great job there and then I'm going to Mizzou,' " Bradley said. "That's not the recipe for success. This is not a springboard. We're not here to use Missouri Southern to further myself. I'm here because I love the community, I love the school, and I want to see it do well."
There has been a lot of roster turnover under the last three coaches. Daryl Daye recruited junior colleges heavily during his three years, and Denver Johnson's and Jeff Sims' signees were mostly high school players. Unfortunately the top high school talent had to be put on the field immediately instead of benefiting from a redshirt season and a year of work in the weight room.
The season statistics also reflect the player turnover.
Since Collin Howard was the Lions' quarterback in 2010-11, there has not been the same starting QB in consecutive seasons. The closest was T.J. Fleeton, who started in 2015 and then split time with Brayden Scott in 2016, and then Scott was the starter in 2017.
During the same time period the Lions have had the same rushing leader once (Josh Hadley in 2016-17) and the same interception leader once (Ricky Green in 2015-16). The last receiver to lead for consecutive seasons was Landon Zerkel (2011-12), and the last tackle leader for multiple years was linebacker Jared Brawner (2008-09).
"We've lost so many people because we've had so much turnover at head coach," Bradley said. "We need to get that stability back. We need to get that connection back with all the alumni, all the community and see if we can get this thing going."
Bradley plans to recruit mostly high school players and use a redshirt year.
"It's important for playing at a high level," he said. "We need to give these kids the same system for five years and see what happens, see how they develop. This is a redshirt junior and redshirt senior dominated league. There are a bunch of fourth- and fifth-year players. The best teams have the most depth, and they have the most older players. It's just the bottom line.
"There's a mix here of some transfers and some young guys. I just have to get to know them. Hopefully the snow clears off, and we're going to do some running, some agility to see who can help us and find guys' roles. Then we know we have to go out and find this (position) player."
JIM HENRY is sports editor of The Globe and receives correspondence at jhenry@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Jim_Henry53.
