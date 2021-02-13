Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 1F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 1F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.