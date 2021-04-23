It's been years since Missouri Southern softball has been on this kind of a roll.
The Lions (22-13-1) are 14-3-1 in their last 18 games, spiced by a victory over nationally ranked Rogers State, the first road victory against Central Missouri since 2014 and the first doubleheader sweep against Washburn since 2011.
This is the best 18-game stretch for Missouri Southern softball since 2002 when the Lions went 16-2. Actually in that season, the Lions won five straight games, lost two, then won 14 in a row for a 19-2 record from Feb. 22 through April 5.
"We're in a good spot right now," Lions coach Hallie Blackney said. "The kids have worked very hard ... mentally and physically. Zach Shaw is our strength coach; he's done a great job. Alize Boatright is our athletic trainer; she's done a great job. Cody Barham (assistant coach) has done a great job with all four of our pitchers. His knowledge of the fundamentals of pitching have helped our pitchers reach new heights.
"The kids are working together really well, and everybody is putting the team first. Special things are happening right now."
One thing was obvious during the Lions' sweep over Washburn: They were having fun.
"We have a good time. We just do," Blackney said. "Pat Lipira (former MSSU coach) always says she doesn't know if winning or fun comes first. Right now we're winning and we're having fun."
The Lions are aggressive on the basepaths, led by Yazmin Vargas' 28 stolen bases among 30 attempts to rank among the national leaders. Kristen Wade scored from second base on Adrianna Young's infield hit at second base for the Lions' first run in the second game.
"We try to focus on the little things," Blackney said. "(Thursday's) practice was all about baserunning and bunting. We are aggressive. If there is a ball in the dirt, I want us stealing the base. With being an aggressive team, sometimes that is going to come back and bite you, but I think it pays off more than it bites you in the butt. ... Run hard, respect the game, and good things will happen."
The Lions hit the ball hard — even on outs — throughout the lineup, and they struck out only three times in the two games. Shortstop Josie Tofpi leads the Lions with her .386 batting average, and she's in the top-10 nationally in hitting with runners in scoring position. Defensively the Lions made all the routine plays except one.
"If you look, usually we score more runs late during the games than early," Blackney said. "I think that's just because we adjust and we are constantly trying to get better every pitch."
The Lions are 13-6-1 in MIAA games and have moved up from sixth place to third place so far this week in the conference standings. They have three doubleheaders left in the regular season — all at home next week against Emporia State on Monday, Northwest Missouri on Friday and Missouri Western on Saturday.
The top eight teams advance to the MIAA Postseason Tournament, but in a change from previous years, the top four teams will host the fifth through eighth seeds in a best-of-three series. Those four winners advance to the semifinals at Central Oklahoma.
The Lions also are posting back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2001-02.
"It shows that we have something going here," center fielder Sidnie Hurst said. "Every day I think we grow a little bit more. So by the end of this season, all I have to say is watch out."
JIM HENRY is sports editor of the Globe and receives correspondence at jhenry@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Jim_Henry53.
