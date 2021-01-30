Missouri Southern's search for a new football coach continues in a not-so-timely manner.
The NCAA's national signing period for football begins on Wednesday, and it is highly unlikely that MSSU will have a coach in place.
The university released a statement to the Globe on Thursday afternoon:
"The search for the next head football coach who will lead the Missouri Southern State University football program is well underway. We have a great group of student-athletes who are no doubt anxious to know who will be leading them into competition this fall, so we intend to have this process completed in a timely fashion. We look forward to recruiting a coach who shares our vision, values and passion for winning.
“Our search committee’s charge has been to identify the right people to interview and to thoroughly evaluate those candidates. We are encouraged by the interest we have received from the applicants and the strength of the candidate pool. (January 28) marks one month since the job was posted. While we are moving as fast as we can, we are making sure to keep in mind that finding the right candidates is ultimately more important than the speed of the search. Dr. Dean Van Galen, president of Missouri Southern, will be conducting his own evaluations as well and is committed to finding a head coach who will lead our football program to success.”
The Lions are expecting to announce a signing class on Wednesday, thanks to the recruiting efforts of interim coach Joe Bettasso and his assistants. But it likely won't be many players because it's difficult to sign a player when he doesn't know who the head coach will be.
The coaching search lagged at the beginning. Former coach Jeff Sims was relieved of his duties on Dec. 2, but the job vacancy was not posted until 26 days later. It surely could have been posted earlier.
Then on Jan. 5 athletics director Jared Bruggeman announced he will step down at the conclusion of the winter sports seasons in mid-March. Cori Reid, assistant AD for facilities and event management, will become interim AD at that point.
So in this order, MSSU will
• sign football players without them knowing who their future coach is, unless it's Bettasso;
• hire a football coach who will not know who the athletics director is going to be, unless it's Reid, who is on the search committee;
• hire an athletics director.
The Lions are still planning to play a spring schedule of around four games, but who will the coach be?
This needs to be answered as quickly as possible.
JIM HENRY is sports editor of The Globe and receives correspondence at jhenry@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Jim_Henry53.
