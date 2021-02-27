An exclusive club at Missouri Southern doubled its membership on Saturday afternoon.
Senior Cam Martin scored 19 points in the Lions’ 105-101 overtime loss to Central Oklahoma, raising his career total to 2,009 points.
He joins Greg Garton as the only basketball players in school history to reach 2,000 points. Garton tallied 2,140 points from 1983-86.
The pair of “Two-Grands” are different in stature, but both displayed versatility on the court.
Garton, a 6-foot-2 guard, was a sniper from the perimeter, but he could also penetrate down the lane and score or draw fouls.
When his career ended, he ranked second in school history in steals and fifth in rebounds.
Martin, a 6-foot-9 center, is a consistent scorer around the lane, but he’s also capable of stepping out and hitting the 3-point shot.
In fact, he nailed 9-of-10 treys in the Lions’ 101-100 victory over Washburn in the NCAA Tournament in 2019.
Another common thread — both made a living at the free-throw line.
Garton, now retired after serving as basketball coach and athletics director at Republic, is the best free-throw shooter in school history. He made 552-of-624 charities (88.5%), and he holds three of the top-5 single-season percentages in school history. He made 176-of-194 (90.7%) as a sophomore for the school record, 122-of-137 (89.1%) as a senior for third and 171-of-196 (87.2%) as a junior for fifth. Yes, he missed a total of 58 free throws during his last three seasons.
On day during practice, Coach Wiliams had his players to pair up at a basket and shoot until they combined to make 100 free throws. Garton started first at his basket and made 100 straight but missed No. 101.
Martin broke Garton’s school record of 624 free throw attempts when he went 6-for-6 on Saturday, making him 503-of-630 for his career (79.8%). Two free throws with 9:03 left in the second half put Martin at 2,001 points.
Garton reached 2,000 on Feb. 11, 1986, in the Lions’ 99-65 home victory over Southwest Baptist. That game doubled as career victory No. 150 for coach Chuck Williams.
With the student section counting his points, Garton scored 21 of his 25 points in the first half. He reached the milestone on a jumper from the left baseline three minutes into the second half.
“I could hear the crowd counting after I got within eight or so,” Garton said after the game.
“It doesn’t mean that much to me now, but after I’m older, it’s something i can look back on and be proud of.”
Garton’s point total would be higher — much higher — but college basketball did not add the 3-point shot until the year after he graduated.
Lions 3-point record holder Elyjah Clark averaged three treys per game during his career. Like Clark, Garton range stretched well beyond the 3-point arc. Had Garton averaged three 3s a game — and honestly, this average might be a little low — he would have made 348 treys.
“I sure would have liked that,” Garton said at a basketball alumni weekend in 2017. “I’ve always had a love-hate with the 3-point line because I never got to use it as a player. I think I certainly would have been a little different player and would have loved to have that opportunity. I would have had quite a few 3s.”
