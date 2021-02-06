When the Chiefs made offensive tackle Eric Fisher the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, a collective groan could be heard across Chiefs Kingdom, which preferred an immediate-impact skill player.
Fast forward eight years, and the Kingdom probably would do almost anything if Fisher could play today.
Fisher, the all-important left tackle, suffered an Achilles injury late in the AFC Championship game against Buffalo two weeks ago, and he’s forced to watch from the sideline today when the Chiefs and Tampa Bay clash in Super Bowl LV (55 for you non-Roman readers) in Tampa.
Fisher is the latest in the revolving door of offensive linemen for the Chiefs this year. It actually started before the season began when right guard/Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opted out to help with the treatment of COVID-19.
Center Austin Reiter is the only lineman today who also started the season opener. He’ll be joined by Nick Allegretti at right guard, Andrew Wylie at right tackle, Stefan Wisniewski at left guard and Mike Remmers at left tackle.
They’ll be going against a strong pass rush from the Buccaneers that includes end Jason Pierre-Paul, who spent part of his college career at Fort Scott Community College.
But the Chiefs have some aid for the offensive line – Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Andy Reid to name a few.
Tampa Bay's defense certainly needs to make adjustments from its 27-24 home loss to the Chiefs in Week 12. That day the Bucs' secondary couldn’t cover a $10 meal ticket, let alone Tyreek Hill, who had more than 200 yards in the first quarter and finished with 13 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns. Mahomes was 37-of-49 for 462 yards.
One option is for the Bucs to drop linebacker Lavonte David, another Fort Scott CC product, into pass coverage. Should that happen, it could open lanes for the Chiefs’ running game.
Of course, much has been written and spoken about quarterbacks Mahomes and Tom Brady the last two weeks.
Brady is looking to add a new line to his resume, attempting to become the first to beat three Super Bowl winning quarterbacks in one postseason. The Saints’ Drew Brees and the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers fell in the previous two games.
Brady is 6-3 in Super Bowls as the Patriots’ quarterback, but two losses against the Giants saw New York need a David Tyree catch against his helmet to help set up the winning TD in a 17-14 win in SB 42 and a last-minute score to win 21-17 in SB 46. Brady threw for a record 505 yards — but also a late interception — in a 41-33 loss to Philadelphia in SB 48, so with a little bit of luck, he actually could be 9-0.
But on the other hand, Brady and the Patriots won 28-24 in SB 49 when Seattle threw an interception from the 1-yard-line in the last minute instead of handing off to Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch. Then in SB 51 the Patriots won 34-28 in overtime after the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead in the last 17 minutes of regulation. Reverse those two outcomes and Brady’s record drops to 4-5.
Now let’s review Mahomes’ Super Bowl losses. … Well, that didn’t take long.
Mahomes is 38-8 as the Chiefs’ starter, and he hasn’t lost a game by more than one score since Nov. 19, 2016, when Iowa State beat Texas Tech 66-10.
Tampa Bay is the first team to play the Super Bowl in its home stadium, but the Chiefs went 8-0 on the road this season – five against playoff teams.
Also consider: (1) Brady has never won a Super Bowl without a first-round bye, and (2) Andy Reid is almost unbeatable when he has two weeks to prepare for a game.
Kansas City has the better team, the better quarterback, and like last year, its defense has played better late in the season.
Chiefs 34, Bucs 20.
JIM HENRY is sports editor of the Globe and receives correspondence at jhenry@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Jim_Henry53.
