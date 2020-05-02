"The Last Dance" reaches the midway point of its 10-part documentary tonight on ESPN (uncensored) and ESPN2 (expletives bleeped).
Michael Jordan, of course, is the primary focus of the Chicago Bulls' run to the 1997-98 NBA championship to complete their second three-peat of the 1990s. Through four episodes, the documentary has more than lived up to the hype.
Jordan's sidekick, Scottie Pippen, also played on all six championship teams. And Dennis Rodman joined the Bulls in time for the second championship run.
There's more in common between Pippen and Rodman. Both played in college at NAIA schools, and both played one game against Missouri Southern in a tournament during the 1980s.
SCOTTIE PIPPEN
Ten years before Pippen became one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History — selected during the NBA's 50th season in 1996-97 — Missouri Southern witnessed firsthand a Pippen performance.
Thirty-three years ago — matching Pippen's jersey number in college and the pros — the Lions tipped off the 1987 portion of their schedule with a game against Central Arkansas to open the second annual River City Classic, hosted by Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau.
Central Arkansas rolled past the Lions 100-67 as Pippen collected 25 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocked shots. He made 11-of-14 field goals, including four dunks. Central Arkansas led from start to finish, and Pippen delivered the knockout blow, scoring 13 points in a 7 1/2-minute stretch in the second half as the Bears doubled their lead from 55-45 to 76-56 with six minutes left.
Pippen put on an even better show the next night in the championship game, almost single-handedly beating Southeast Missouri State with 33 points. But SEMO won 77-76 in overtime, tying the game with a 3-point goal at the buzzer to end regulation and winning it on a basket with six seconds left in overtime.
Despite his team losing, Pippen was voted tournament most valuable player after scoring 78 points in the two games. He averaged 23.6 points and 10.0 rebounds for the season, shooting 59% from the field, 58% from the 3-point arc, which was new that season, and 72% at the foul line.
Missouri Southern bounced back to beat Harding 89-77 in the third-place game. Ironically, two months later, both of those teams recorded upsets to qualify for the NAIA Tournament in Kansas City.
The Lions used the "Winner at Weiser" — Chris Tuggle's 3-pointer from the top of the circle at the buzzer — to knock off top-seeded Drury 85-84 in the District 16 championship game in Springfield.
Central Arkansas (23-6) was the heavy favorite in District 17, but Harding — one month after a 30-point home loss to Central Arkansas — edged the Bears 88-87 despite Pippen's 39 points — his most in a college game. Harding won another road game 67-53 over Southern Arkansas to win the district crown.
DENNIS RODMAN
Rodman has five NBA Championship rings — the first two with the Detroit Pistons "Bad Boys" before joining the Bulls in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs.
Rodman, who became a character in every sense of the word, was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and a rebounding machine. He led the NBA in rebounding seven straight years from 1991-98 — his lowest average in that span was 14.9 boards. And seven times he had zero points and at least 20 rebounds in a game.
But he also was an offensive weapon in college.
Rodman was a three-time All-American at Southeastern Oklahoma State, averaging 25.7 points and 15.7 rebounds for his career. He led the NAIA in rebounding his junior and senior years.
In early January 1985 during his junior year, Rodman scored 31 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in the Savages' 72-63 victory over Missouri Southern in the Harold Story Classic, hosted by Midwestern State in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Rodman made 12-of-16 field goals against the Lions.
"The difference basically was at the free-throw line and Rodman," MSSU coach Chuck Williams said after the game. "We did a pretty good job defensively against Rodman, but he hurt us rebounding. We had trouble stopping him one on one. He hurt us most with the rebounds."
Rodman entered that tournament averaging 29.9 points and 16.4 boards. He was rated the second-best college player in Oklahoma behind the Sooners' Wayman Tisdale.
One year later, Rodman certainly ended his college career in style — 46 points and 32 rebounds in a 75-74 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas in the third-place game of the NAIA Tournament in Kansas City.
JIM HENRY is sports editor of the Globe and receives correspondence at jhenry@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Jim_Henry53.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.