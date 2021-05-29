During the school year, the Missouri State High School Activities Association made changes in many of its postseason competitions because of COVID-19.
The track and field championships had major alterations, going from a two-day event with multiple cases involved on consecutive weekends classes to five one-day meets with only one class competing each day. The change was made to reduce the number of teams, athletes and fans at each meet during the pandemic.
Obviously the biggest drawback is an additional day of stadium rental has to be paid, but the new format is beneficial to many people.
For the athletes, they have to compete only one day instead of running preliminaries in the sprints and short relays on Friday to determine qualifiers for the finals on Saturday. And they are not rushed during the awards ceremonies after each event.
For the coaches, it's easier to locate and communicate with their athletes during the meet. And there are no overnight worries before the second day of competition.
For the fans, it's less expensive because it's probably one less night in motels and for sure fewer meals.
And the media, it's easier to cover and do interviews with fewer athletes in attendance. From experience I can tell you the hardest events to cover are the state wrestling tournament and track and field state meets.
"I liked the one-day meet," Webb City coach Dustin Miller said. "Now don't get me wrong, I like seeing Class 3 and Class 5 and the marks they put out, but it's easier to focus, and when there's a break on the track, you can check on field events. With a lot less people, you can see our kids and talk to them easier.
"It's what we do all season long, so why wouldn't we keep doing it?"
The boys state golf tournaments earlier this month had changes in determining qualifiers. Past years saw the top two teams and a certain number of individuals qualify for the state meet, but this year only the top 18 individuals plus ties comprised the state field. Only schools who had four or five state qualifiers competed for team honors at state.
No doubt the new qualifying format resulted in a stronger field for the state tournament, and the smaller field made it easier to make necessary adjustments because of weather.
But the team aspect needs changed. The Class 5 tournament had seven teams battling, but the Class 2 tournament had only one team entry. The simple fix is continue to have the 18 top individuals qualify but add the district-winning team. That would guarantee a minimum of four teams at each state meet.
The next step is for committees representing each sport to review the setup and recommend any changes to the MSHSAA board, which has the final say.
"The MSHSAA will decide what to do," Miller said, "and we'll tell our kids the same thing — go compete."
Whatever happens, the MSHSAA deserves a big pat on the back for finding a way to get through the year without any major interruptions.
JIM HENRY is sports editor of the Globe and receives correspondence at jhenry@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Jim_Henry53.
