Fourteen years, $340 million.
The numbers sound even larger when you say them out loud: 14 years, 340 million dollars.
Those are the terms for a contract agreement between shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres announced last week.
There's another number that's much smaller but makes the contract even harder to digest — 143, as in 143 total games played in his career.
Yes, his baseball card will show that he has two years of experience in the big leagues, but the fact is he played 84 games in 2019 and 59 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Added together, that's 19 games fewer than the normal 162-game season.
By comparison, Joe DiMaggio had to be a 10-time All-Star before the Yankees paid him $100,000 in 1949. And Mickey Mantle made $1.12 million (approximately $9 million after an inflation adjustment) in his entire 18-year career. The most he made in one season was $100,000, and that didn't happen until his 13th season.
Tatis Jr. has the longest contract in MLB history, one year more than Giancarlo Stanton with the Marlins ($325 million in 2015) and Bryce Harper with the Phillies ($330 million in 2019).
By dollars, Tatis Jr. ranks third in history behind the Angels' Mike Trout ($426.5 million for 12 years) and the Dodgers' Mookie Betts ($365 million for 12 years). Remarkably, Tatis Jr.'s average annual salary of $24.29 million ranks just 19th in the majors.
Tatis Jr. completes an $812 million infield for the Padres, joining first baseman Eric Hosmer ($144 million for eight years), second baseman Ha-Seong Kim ($28 million for four years) and third baseman Manny Machado ($300 million for 10 years).
Obviously the Padres believe Tatis Jr. will be the face of the franchise and continue to blossom into an even bigger superstar. His career numbers to date are impressive — .301 average with 39 home runs, 98 runs batted in and 27 stolen bases.
Still yet, he's played just 143 games, and some of the biggest stars in baseball history had to wait a lot longer before receiving big bucks.
Take Ty Cobb, whose 4,189 career hits were the MLB record until Pete Rose passed him on Sept. 11, 1985.
Cobb became the first baseball player to make four figures in 1913, when the Detroit Tigers paid him $2,000 for six months. He earned the pay raise in 1912 when he batted .409 to earn his second straight batting title with an average above .400. Cobb went on to win six of the next seven batting titles, and he signed the first $25,000 contract in 1921 as the Tigers' player-manager.
Babe Ruth signed the first $50,000 contract in 1922, coming off perhaps his greatest season when he batted .378 with 59 home runs (more than eight teams had), 168 RBI and 145 walks. His most famous season, of course, was 1927 when he had 60 homers, 165 RBI, 137 walks and batted .356.
Ruth remained the highest-paid player in the game until 1934, and his contract negotiations in 1930 attracted national attention.
According to his biography, "Babe Ruth: The Big Moments of the Big Fellow" by Tom Meany, some sports writers attempted to convince Ruth that this was not the year to hold out because the country was in the second year of the Great Depression. Asked how much money he wanted, Ruth said, "The same as the last two seasons — $80,000."
One of the writers pointed out that it was more money than Herbert Hoover made as president ($75,000).
"What the hell has Hoover got to do with this?" Ruth said. "Anyway, I had a better year than he did."
DiMaggio reached the $100,000 plateau late in his Hall of Fame career, and Nolan Ryan became baseball's first million-dollar man in 1980 when he signed a four-year, $4.5 million free agent contract with the Houston Astros. Of course, that raised eyebrows because Ryan was not an everyday player.
Ryan was 16-14 with the Angels in his 1979 season that was shortened by injury. Angels general manager Buzzie Bavasi wasn't willing to pay Ryan a huge contract, saying, "All I need to replace Ryan is hire two 8-7 pitchers."
The contracts continued to increase through the years. Milestone breakers were Bobby Bonilla with the Mets ($5 million in 1992), Albert Belle with the White Sox ($10 million in 1997) and Alex Rodriguez ($20 million with the Rangers in 2001 and $30 million with the Yankees in 2009).
How high will it go?
Congratulations Fernando Tatis Jr. on your contract, but man, it sure seems to have arrived too quickly.
JIM HENRY is sports editor of the Globe and receives correspondence at jhenry@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Jim_Henry53.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.