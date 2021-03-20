Like most everything else in the sports world during the past 12 months, COVID-19 caused the Missouri State High School Activities Association to alter its postseason competition for basketball and wrestling tournaments.
In basketball, district tournaments were changed from one site to the higher seeded team being the host for each round. And the first two rounds of the state tournament also were played at one of the participating schools instead of a neutral site.
The changes were even more drastic in wrestling.
Previous years saw the top-4 finishers at district qualify for the state tournament, which had 16 wrestlers in each weight class. This year the top-4 finishers at district qualified for a sectional tournament, and the sectional tournament sent three qualifiers to state for 12-man brackets.
And the state tournament was changed from a three-day event for all five classes (four boys, one girls) to a single-day tournament for each class.
As expected, the reviews have been mixed. But I'm hoping the MSHSAA keeps some of the changes, particularly in basketball.
I hope the district games and state sectional and quarterfinal games remain "on campus." From watching and covering games, the state tournament game atmospheres created on two consecutive nights at Ava as well as home games at Nevada, East Newton and Mount Vernon haven't been seen since the pre-COVID days.
Coaches Grant Berendt of Mount Vernon and Shaun Gray of Nevada readily admit the homecourt advantage played a huge role in second-half comeback victories for the Lady Mountaineers and Tigers. Actually they think it might be too much of an advantage.
I say enjoy it while you have it because next year you might be on the opposite side. It's worked fine for the football playoffs for years, and the MSHSAA doesn't have to pay rental fees for neutral sites.
In wrestling, one good thing was the tournament was only one day, which cut travel expenses for many fans and some teams.
It also reduced stress.
"Going three days of wrestling, it's very stressful for me," Neosho coach Jeremy Phillips said. "To put it all in one day, I did enjoy that. It's not trying to get sleep for two more nights to see how we finish."
And it created a memorable day for the wrestlers.
"If on that day you're having a really good day, it works in your favor," Cassville coach Nathan Fortner said. "Luckily both our kids (state champions Annie Moore and Zach Coenen) are tunnel-visioned and focused. They got the job done."
However, one bad thing was the tournament was only one day.
"Zach went into three overtime matches to win state," Fortner said. "That's a long day. It takes a lot out of you.
"Over a span of three days, you get to re-evaluate, reflect on your performance before going into the next day. You have more time to work on a few things."
"Those big matches all in one day ... typically the quarterfinals and semifinals are on Day 2 and the finals on the final day," Phillips said. "I didn't like the fact we could only qualify the top-3 to get there because I've had kids place fourth at district and end up in the (state) finals. The hardest part for me as a coach was the two weeks off between district and sectional and the two weeks off between sectional and state."
But everyone agrees the best thing about the state tournaments is they happened.
"I was blessed for the opportunity for my seniors to have a state tournament, to have a season," Phillips said. "Some states didn't have that. There were things I liked about it and things I didn't, but the fact that we were able to wrestle was the blessing."
JIM HENRY is sports editor of the Globe and receives correspondence at jhenry@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Jim_Henry53.
